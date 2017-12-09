Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie supported each other when they were a couple. Even after their split in September 2016, none of the stars have publicly spoken ill about the other one. Angelina Jolie’s recent podcast conversation has made some to believe that the reason behind her split with husband Brad Pitt was her cancer. Reportedly, the actor was afraid of her cancer and decided to end the marriage.

In a recent interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast for her film First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie candidly revealed that her health problems reportedly took a toll on her married life with Brad Pitt.

Back in 2013, Angelina Jolie went underwent a preventive double mastectomy after learning from her doctors that she had an 87 percent risk of developing breast cancer due to a defective BRCA1 gene. Angelina’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, also had breast cancer and died from ovarian cancer when she was just 56 years old. Her double mastectomy lowered her chances of developing breast cancer to under 5 percent, following which, Angelina Jolie did a reconstructive surgery involving allografts and implants.

“I do not feel any less of a woman. I feel empowered that I made a strong choice that in no way diminishes my femininity,” she wrote in one of her op-eds for The New York Times.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for THR

Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie also confessed that she became an actress so that she can pay her later mother Marcheline Bertrand’s bills. Despite the initial success, the actress revealed she never truly felt at home in front of the camera. The actress-turned-director added that acting is a creative job and it helped her in exploring different times in history.

“It was a creative job, something where you get to explore different times in history, different people, different sides of yourself, learn different skills, so it’s a wonderful job to have as you grow and as you learn as a person. But you also are not those people.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt play a couple at a crossroads in their relationship in #ByTheSea, in select theaters November 13. A post shared by By The Sea (@bytheseamovie) on Nov 10, 2015 at 3:28pm PST

During her podcast, she added that she did By The Sea with Brad Pitt in a hope to save her marriage. The Inquirer’s recent headline reads as, “Angelina Jolie says her cancer scares led to Brad Pitt split.”

Gossip Cop debunked The Inquirer’s claims and stated that Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s divorce was not caused because of their infidelity or because of any involvement of a third party. In reality, the September 2016 split was caused after a drunken Brad Pitt got into an argument with their son Maddox aboard a plane. Gossip Cop made it clear that during her recent interview, Angelina was only talking about her film By The Sea and all the difficulties she had to face during her work on that project.

"It's oddly a safer environment than any set I've been on – so we let loose." Brad Pitt on filming #ByTheSea, in theaters 11/13. A post shared by By The Sea (@bytheseamovie) on Oct 23, 2015 at 11:14am PDT

Despite all the claims or speculations that Brad Pitt was afraid of Angelina Jolie’s cancer and decided to end the marriage, the Fight Club movie actor told in the past that Angelina did all the surgeries for their kids and her family.

“There was no vanity to my wife’s approach. It was mature. There was a strength in that. It was just another one of those things in life that makes you tighter and she was doing it for the kids, and she was doing it for her family so we could be together,” Brad Pitt revealed during his previous interview on The Today Show.