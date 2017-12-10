‘Iron Man 4’ Not Happening? Robert Downey, Jr. Reveals He’s Ready To Branch Out

Robert Downey, Jr. has previously confirmed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that Iron Man 4 is definitely happening. However, after his appearance on the talk show, nothing much was said about the Marvel superhero film. With the lack of updates, rumors regarding the plans and cancellation of the fourth installment have started to make its rounds on the internet.

The 52-year-old actor hesitantly told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2014 that Iron Man 4 is already a done deal. When asked whether there will be a fourth installment of his solo Marvel film, Robert Downey, Jr. started out by talking about other Marvel films but eventually said “Yes” when the talk show host repeated her question about Iron Man 4.

However, Robert Downey, Jr. gave a different answer about the possibility of Iron Man 4 last year. The actor seemingly had a change of heart regarding the fourth installment, saying that Captain America: Civil War was his “little ‘Iron Man 4.'”

This is certainly not the first time that Robert Downey, Jr. wanted out from the blockbuster Marvel films. He has shared in an earlier interview that he would want to branch out while he still can. It appears that the A-list actor is aware that he is not getting any younger and would love to explore a lot of roles before he gets too old to portray them.

As if that’s not enough, the Hollywood superstar noted that the only reason why he kept doing his iconic role was because of the fans. If he had it his way, he would choose to move on from his famous character before it gets “embarrassing.”

Not a drill! #InfinityWar A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Nov 29, 2017 at 9:08am PST

However, the new trailer of Avengers: Infinity War sort of hinted that there is a chance that Iron Man 4 will still happen despite Robert Downey, Jr.’s earlier statements.

Tony Stark’s return in the upcoming Avengers film reminded everyone that his journey is definitely far from over. The popular genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist may have given his time and effort to the team, but he also has his personal battles, which is why creating Iron Man 4 makes a lot of sense.

In the meantime, fans can watch Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War when it hits the theaters on May 4, 2018.