Will Meghan Markle Pick One Of These Top Wedding Gown Designs On Her Big Day?

Actress and humanitarian Meghan Markle has been in a relationship with Prince Harry, the fifth in line to the British throne, since June, 2016, although it wasn’t confirmed until November, 2016. In November 2017, it was officially announced that they are engaged, and their royal wedding is set for May, 2018. Since then, most fans are wondering what her wedding gown would look like, and these four top designers might be the answer.

Bravo TV rounded up four top sketches of the possible wedding gowns that would fit Meghan Markle. Of course, one design reminds fans of Prince Harry’s famous mother, Princess Diana of Wales, during her royal wedding with Prince Charles in 1981. However, the designer added an avant-garde touch that would meet the standards of the new world.

Morilee by Madeline Gardner

This wedding gown sketch looks a lot like Princess Diana’s gown, but the designer gave it a modern twist for Meghan Markle. The sketch looks like a fairytale gown with a stunning V-neck line. Gardner appears to be inspired by the Diana’s 1981 wedding gown with a long train, although she added modern embroidery muddled up with vintage lace. The late Diana’s gown had a long train that gives a special touch to a royal wedding.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Caroline Castigliano

The sketch by Castigliano looks classic, and the lace sleeves remind everyone of the wedding gown of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, during her wedding to Prince William in April, 2011. However, the designer made it more unique than the duchess’ gown. Castigliano said that she believes Meghan Markle would love to wear a classic, but with modern features that will highlight the gown. Sensual and stylish that is.

Olga Yermoloff

The designer explained that the wedding gown will put emphasis on a woman’s body and will highlight feminity. With long sleeves, the gown isn’t revealing, yet the elegance is extraordinary. Meghan Markle will certainly love the dramatic and multifaceted cathedral gown on her big day.

Rime Arodaky

Arodaky said that Meghan Markle has worn his designed dresses before. Thus, he knows her taste in gowns and added that Prince Harry’s fiance loves fancy, but delicate and romantic creations. The back of the gown also has embroidery with stunning features.

So, there you have it. Meghan Markle might be busy with her wedding gown design, but one of these top designers would love to create one for her. She will soon become a duchess, and according to People, she will live in a 1,300-square-foot cottage at Kensington Palace with Prince Harry.

Jeremy Selwyn / Getty Images

Another royal wedding is happening in 2018, a real-life fairytale wedding.

Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.