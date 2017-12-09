Khloe Kardashian Baby Bump: Tristan Thompson’s Girlfriend May Have Just Confirmed Pregnancy On Social Media

Khloe Kardashian has always been vocal about wanting a baby, even before when she was married to Lamar Odom. But now that reports about her finally being pregnant have surfaced, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has suddenly kept mum regarding her current status. However, the alleged mother-to-be may have slipped and said something on social media that seemingly confirmed her pregnancy.

Just like another alleged pregnant member of the family, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian has been posting throwback photos and business-related snaps on social media after news broke that she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby.

One of her posts showed the 33-year-old TV personality wearing a sweat suit with fishnet patterns and captioned it, “I LOVE any cute sweat suit set! But [I’m] obsessing over this @goodamerican fishnet set!! Easy but always cute though!#GoodSquad #GoodSweats.” But the picture and caption were not the reasons why people started talking about it, it was her follow-up message, calling Tristan Thompson “Daddy.”

While many took it as a hint that Khloe Kardashian is definitely pregnant with her first child with Tristan Thompson, this is not the first time that she called the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers’ star “daddy.”

Khloe Kardashian previously took to Snapchat to share three sweet Polaroids of her and Tristan Thompson from her birthday gathering back in June. Although the snaps looked pretty normal for two people in love, the words written on one of the images caught everyone’s attention.

In the photo where Khloe Kardashian was seen wiping her boyfriend’s lips, the words “Dad + Mom” were written on it. As expected, the snap started whispers and speculations that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may be pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby at the time. A few months later, it appears that Khloe may have predicted her own pregnancy.

Before things got out of hand, a source told TMZ at the time that these are just their cute pet names for each other. However, Khloe Kardashian has previously revealed in one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes that Tristan Thompson wanted to have five or six kids with her, so, for the TV personality to be pregnant right now seems to make a lot of sense.