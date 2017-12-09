‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Week Of Dec. 11– Billy And JT Battle, Park Bidding War, And Scott’s Exposed

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of December 11 tease that major drama will hit the CBS soap opera. For starters, J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) will return on Tuesday, December 12, and his sudden visit will spark some questions.

According to Soap Central, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will wonder why J.T. returned without giving her a heads up. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Paul (Doug Davidson) called him to help him crack the sex ring case. Victoria won’t believe that he just wants to spend time with Reed (Tristian Lake Leabu) and will interrogate him until he reveals the real reason for his visit.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy (Jason Thompson) and J.T. will battle after some old issues between them come up. Victoria intervenes and gets the men to apologize and agree to play nice, at least for the time being.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) will continue to gain support to save Chancellor Park. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that they will hit a few snags when Victor (Eric Braeden) declares war on them and vows to destroy their efforts.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will find herself unable to concentrate on work this week. Billy will help her out of a tricky situation.

Jack and Ashley fight for control at Jabot today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/fOsW68X0YY — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 7, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will get some shocking news when Ravi (Abhi Sinha) reveals that he wants to leave Jabot to work for Victoria. As you can imagine, Ashley refuses to let that happen. She puts her foot down and threatens to sue NE. It’s safe to assume Ravi isn’t going anywhere.

Sharon (Sharon Case) didn’t have time to drive Faith to the park, so she sneaked over there by calling a cab. While she was looking for her friends, she caught Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) kissing. She ran away, so they didn’t see her, but the incident shook Faith.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Faith will talk to her big sister, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), about what she saw. Mariah assures her that she will speak to their mom. Mariah sits Sharon down and tells her that Scott is closer to Abby than he’s letting on.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will have a chat about their relationship. Lily admits she misses her husband, but is she ready to give him another chance?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.