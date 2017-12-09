Camille Grammer Praises Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards Ahead Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 8 Return

Camille Grammer is excited to be a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 cast.

According to a new interview, fans will soon be seeing a lot more of Camille Grammer than they’ve seen for the past several seasons as she embarks on a part-time role on the hit Bravo TV reality series.

“I really enjoy Kyle Richards, she’s a friend and I enjoy spending time with her. And Lisa Vanderpump,” Camille Grammer revealed to the Daily Star Online on December 8.

Camille Grammer said that while she doesn’t know whether or not she will be seen on the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, it feels great to be back with her former co-stars. As she explained, she and the ladies of the show have been through tons of ups and downs and because of that, they have a great bond with one another.

Camille Grammer told the Daily Star Online that Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards are strong individuals and have established themselves as the core of the show in recent years. As fans will recall, Grammer, Vanderpump, and Richards were three of the original cast members of the show and while many have come and gone from full-time roles, Vanderpump and Richards have maintained their positions for the entirety of the series.

A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

“Kyle’s a fantastic [mother]. Lisa Vanderpump, what she’s done with her philanthropy work is outstanding,” Camille Grammer gushed.

Camille Grammer went on to applaud Lisa Vanderpump for her sense of humor and said that her life is quite lavish and brings a touch of glamour to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During filming on the eighth season of the show, Camille Grammer and her co-stars embarked on a number of cast trips, including visits to Las Vegas and New York City, where Grammer’s 15-year-old daughter Mason walked in the Malan Breton Collection spring/summer 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Camille Grammer shares two children with her former husband, Kelsey Grammer, daughter Mason and son Jude. The former couple divorced in 2011, just a short time after Grammer joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

To see more of Camille Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and their co-stars, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp, don’t miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.