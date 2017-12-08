Camille Grammer Talks Cancer, Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Camille Grammer is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a supporting role, several years after leaving her full-time role on the Bravo TV reality series.

In a new interview, the 49-year-old mother-of-two is speaking out about her return to the show and her main motivation for doing so.

“I went through cancer, treatment and surgery and the show is a fantastic platform to raise awareness for the foundation I work with and am a spokesperson for, and to help others that have gone through what I have gone through,” Camille Grammer said during an interview with the Daily Star on Dec. 8.

Camille Grammer was diagnosed with endometrial cancer years ago, but was lucky to have discovered the disease in the early stages. From there, the reality star underwent a radical hysterectomy and is now cancer-free.

Although Camille Grammer did make a number of guest appearances on the show throughout her battle with cancer, she held back on signing on to an extended role on the show until after her personal battle with the illness had ended. Since then, she has been doing her best to raise awareness about cancer and continues to support the ongoing battles of others.

Camille Grammer is the spokesperson for the Foundation for Women’s Cancer, and for the past several years, she has participated in the annual Race to End Women’s Cancer in Washington, D.C. As fans may recall, Grammer recently shared a number of photos from this year’s event on her Instagram page.

Throughout filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, Camille Grammer was frequently seen spending time with her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards. She was also seen enjoying a cast trip to Las Vegas in July, where she and her co-stars reunited with former cast member Adrienne Maloof.

Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof are both original cast members of the series, but when it comes to Season 8, Grammer is returning in a full-time role, while Maloof will only be featured as a guest star.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp, don’t miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday, December 19, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.