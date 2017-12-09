‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Fights For Ravi, Faith Sees Scott-Abby Kiss, & Devon Saves The Park?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, December 11, reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) informs Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that Victor (Eric Braeden) is behind the park sale. Nikki muses that Victor will be livid if they can stop the development from happening.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) takes the Hilary Hour storyline ideas to Jack (Peter Bergman). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack wants to review her ideas. Hilary isn’t sure she likes that idea, especially since she often pushes the envelope. Hilary suggests that Jack might be taking on too much between, GC Buzz, Jabot, his mother, and his personal life.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) informs her father that Nick and Nikki are trying to stop the housing development. He doesn’t think they will be able to but admits he’s concerned.

Victoria meets with Newman Enterprises’ department heads and tells them someone leaked inside details to someone outside the company. She wants to know who was responsible. At this point, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is freaking out because she was the one who told Scott (Daniel Hall) the information.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Ravi shows up at Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) office and tries to give his two weeks’ notice. She listens to his reason for wanting to walk away, admitting that Victoria gave him a great offer and benefits package.

Ashley marches over to NE and informs Victoria that Ravi isn’t joining her company as he belongs at Jabot, and if she tries to lure him over, she will sue. It is safe to assume Ravi will stay with Jabot for a while.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick meets with Devon (Bryton James) about Chancellor Park. He suggests that Devon should use part of the money Katherine gave him to save the park. He reveals that his PR firm represents NE, so it may be a conflict of interest.

Abby hides her feelings for Scott tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/kaV9Qauppt pic.twitter.com/cmDCznpiNd — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 8, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Faith wants to go ice-skating at the park, but her parents are too busy to take her. She decides to sneak off and call a cab to take her to meet her friends at the park. While Faith is at the park, Scott and Abby show up to chat about Victoria’s threats. Scott promises that if Victoria finds out she told him, he will take the fall for it.

Scott notices that Abby’s hands are cold. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott blows on them to warm her fingers up, and they end up in a hot lip-lock. Faith sees them kiss and she is horrified. She knows this will devastate her mother.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Devon was just about to leave Crimson Lights when Hilary shows up. Hilary complains about Jack wanting to approve her stories before she airs. Devon opens up about his dilemma with the park. After a few minutes, Devon asks her how much he should bid to beat Victor.

Jack and Ashley apologize to each other; neither wants to fight about Jabot. She admits she now realizes that it’s difficult to take care of their mother all day. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack wants to remodel her lab. He thinks that she should go back to working in the lab and he’ll run Jabot from home. Ashley is not happy but admits there’s nothing she can do.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) informs Victor there was a problem with one of his personal accounts.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.