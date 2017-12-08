WWE Rumors: Former Impact Wrestling Possibly Headed To WWE

There have been a lot of big stars from Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor making their way to the WWE in the last few years. Names like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Bobby Roode are already making huge waves on the main stage, and guys like Eric Young, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole are leading the charge on NXT. However, it sounds like another former Impact Wrestling world champion is headed to the WWE.

Who Is Heading To The WWE?

James Storm already announced that he is leaving Impact Wrestling. The former Impact Wrestling world champion was reportedly asked to take a pay cut to remain with the company and declined the offer. He took part in the last Impact Wrestling television tapings and will see his role written off TV over the next two months.

According to SportsKeeda, a number of sources claim that James Storm is coming to the WWE soon and he just might need to wait until his no-compete clause expires. Currently, Storm is taking independent bookings through SBI Bookings and will compete in indies across the United States now that he is finished with his Impact Wrestling commitments.

The idea is that James Storm will keep wrestling on the indies until his no-compete ends and then make his way to NXT. Much like Eric Young, Storm won’t need actual WWE training and can just start off by debuting with the company.

James Storm And WWE NXT

This isn’t the first time that James Storm will make his way to the WWE. Storm debuted in NXT around the same time that Eric Young made his big debut. However, while Young stuck around and ended up in a massive push as leader of Sanity, Storm decided to go back to Impact Wrestling.

The idea was that Storm wanted to remain close to his family and didn’t want to hit the road on the WWE schedule around the nation. When it comes to NXT, there is a chance that Storm could work limited dates and not have to travel away from his family too much. At the age of 40, that is likely all the WWE would offer him anyway.

It would be interesting to see James Storm in an angle on the main roster with old friends like Bobby Roode and AJ Styles, but for now, it is just a matter of coming to an agreement with the WWE.