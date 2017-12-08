Danielle Stislicki: Missing Woman’s Family Speaks Out As Floyd Galloway Jr. Is Sentenced In Jogger Attack

Floyd Galloway Jr., a person of interest in the case of missing Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki, appeared in court Friday for sentencing after accepting a plea deal in an unrelated case. Hours before Galloway’s hearing, Danielle’s family took to social media and asked others who may have been victimized by Galloway to come forward.

Galloway, 30, was sentenced to 16 to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and assaulting a female jogger, according to CBS Detroit. In exchange for his plea, a charge that involved attempted murder was dropped.

The attack took place in September 2016, only three months before Danielle disappeared without a trace after leaving her workplace.

CBS Detroit reports that the female jogger was on a Hines Park bike path when Galloway attacked her by strangling and punching her before dragging her into a nearby wooded area. She was able to escape his grasp as he demanded sex and attempted to take off her clothes.

The jogger was able to flag down a passing car and use the driver’s cell phone to call for help, as Galloway fled the scene. According to CBS Detroit, DNA evidence and cell phone records led police to Galloway.

Authorities have announced publicly that DNA recovered in the jogger attack and that found in relation to Danielle’s case are a match.

Just In: Floyd Galloway Jr. sentenced to 16-35 years for attacking a Livonia woman on a jog, beating her, strangling her unconscious, trying to rip her clothes off and rape her. pic.twitter.com/jzCPBHkTBT — Shelley Childers (@ShelleyChilders) December 8, 2017

Galloway was once employed as a security guard where Danielle worked.

A day prior to Galloway’s sentencing, Danielle’s father, Rich Stislicki, posted a heartfelt plea on his Facebook page which can be seen below.

Galloway has yet to be charged with any crime related to Danielle.

Danielle Stislicki's family's plea hours before Galloway sentenced for attempted rape https://t.co/vnYjQ59ASc — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) December 8, 2017

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found; thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, the “How Can I Help?” section of the website features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. Also, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press time, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,715, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,715.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.