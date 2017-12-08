‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers For Dec. 12: Mariah Learns A Stunning Scoop, Kevin Teases Adam’s Return?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, December 12, reveal that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will discuss Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) kiss. Faith will see them kiss on Monday’s show and she will run to tell her sister about the lip-lock.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Scott arrives home to Sharon (Sharon Case), who is excited to see him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott looks over at Mariah and Faith, who are both glaring at him. He begins to wonder why the girls are giving him attitude and he starts to panic they may know about Abby.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will let Victor (Eric Braeden) know that the authorities are sending over an official to meet him personally to meet about the audit anomaly. Victor didn’t seem happy about that as he gave Michael a stern look.

Victor may know that his finances won’t add up and could lead to the conclusion that he knew about the sex ring before it came out at the Newman party. Perhaps, the authorities discovered the money he took from Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) account, and they want an explanation for the funds. Whatever it is, Victor won’t be happy to be under the watchful eye of law enforcement and drilled about his finances.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will call someone to warn them that Victor may find out what they did. Many assume he might be giving Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) a heads up about the Mustache. As far as Y&R fans know, Chloe isn’t keeping anything from Victor, or is she? There’s only one secret that Victor doesn’t know — Adam’s alive.

Many Y&R fans assume that this could be the opening to Adam’s return or to give the viewers hope that his return will happen in the coming weeks. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Kevin could know that Adam’s alive and doesn’t want it to blow up in Chloe’s face. Is it possible that Kevin knows Adam’s location?

J.T. Hellstrom will return to Genoa City on Tuesday, December 12.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.