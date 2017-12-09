The recent announcement from Donald Trump that he intends to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem (which he says is the capital of Israel) has been met with mixed reactions, but model Bella Hadid is making her feelings clear on behalf of herself and her family. Bella Hadid’s father, Mohammed Hadid (who has been seen several times on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), was born in Nazareth (now Israel) but considers himself Palestinian, and so Bella Hadid is standing up in support of Palestine in protest to the Trump decision.

Bella Hadid Proclaimed “I Stand With Palestine!”

Trump gave a 12-minute speech about his campaign promise to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. And while his speech went on and on, stressing that America has made the determination that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, it is being largely criticized at the United Nations.

But about midway through the speech, Donald Trump started lisping and slurring his words, saying United “Shtates” instead of the United States. Many people listening thought Trump’s loose dentures or saliva issues were distracting. Not surprisingly, Twitter erupted.

“I’m not trying to be funny, doesn’t it sound like @realDonaldTrump had a minor stroke towards the end of the press conference today. I’ve never heard him slur his words like this.”

But the message was not lost on the Hadid family, who has expressed disappointment over the Trump position on Jerusalem, says Page Six. Bella Hadid said that seeing how this has upset her father is crushing to her.

“Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions. For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace.”

Bella Hadid is of Dutch heritage from her mother Yolanda Hadid’s side and Palestinian from her father Mohammed Hadid’s side (though Mohammed Hadid reportedly holds Jordanian and American citizenship).

Bella Hadid Took To Instagram To Share Her Views On Trump’s Position

Bella Hadid, on her Instagram page, described watching on television how this decision is crushing the people of Palestine heart-breaking.

“Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many many generations of Palestine. The TREATMENT of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated. I stand with Palestine.”

Bella Hadid continued that her views are not about a dislike of any people or religion, but rather a deep respect for her father, Mohammed Hadid, and his culture.

“There is no hate against anyone… There are no sides… All religions living side by side.. Now it is Just one man..it has always been a factor of trying to bring peace… Where is the hope..?”

And today, Bella Hadid upped the ante, joining “Free Palestine” protesters outside the U.S. embassy in London, says TMZ. Bella Hadid and other protesters chanted “Hands Off Jerusalem” as they marched through the streets with signs in English and Arabic.

The march that Bella Hadid joined was a peaceful one as opposed to the “day of rage” called for by a Palestinian extremist group in response to the Trump announcement.