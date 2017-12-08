Watch Cavs Vs. Pacers 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

Friday night’s NBA schedule includes the Cavs vs. Pacers live streaming online and televised matchup with Cleveland on an impressive run. LeBron James and the Cavaliers have now won 13-straight games with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The team currently has guard Derrick Rose rehabbing for a return and could have All-Star Isaiah Thomas debut within the next month or so. As for the Indiana Pacers, they’re a younger, scrappier team, who still seems like they could make noise in the East. Here’s the latest game preview for tonight including odds to win, television channels, start time, and how to watch the Pacers vs. Cavs live streaming feeds.

For tonight’s NBA matchup, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves as five-point favorites on the road at Indiana where the home team holds an 8-4 record. The Pacers are currently +160 home underdogs, while the Cavs are priced at -190. The two teams are expecting to put up around 220 points, which is tonight’s current number for the points total betting. Both teams have a few injury issues going on too, as Myles Turner and Cory Joseph are day-to-day for the Pacers while Rose, Thomas, and Tristan Thompson are all ruled out for the Cavs.

After they traded Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, many fans felt the Pacers might become one of the bottom dwellers in the East. However, that’s been far from the truth, as this 14-11 team has looked good so far. Victor Oladipo, who was part of that big NBA trade, is leading the way with 23.3 points per game. The team is currently seventh in the NBA in points per game (108.4) and tied for sixth for assists with 23.3 per game.

If the NBA Playoffs started today, Indiana would find themselves in a playoff spot as the sixth or seventh seed in the East. Of course, the Cleveland Cavaliers will present a major test tonight, but the Pacers defeated the Cavs at Quicken Loans in a game back in early November.

Friday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start. Fans can watch the game live on television in different viewing regions. For Cleveland region viewers, the Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) channel is the one to watch. For Indiana region viewers, Fox Sports Indiana will carry the telecast. All other viewers will need to watch on TV with an NBA League Pass subscription on the applicable game channel.

To watch the Cavs vs. Pacers game live streaming online, fans in the two Fox Sports viewing regions can watch on the Fox Sports Go website or any compatible apps. For viewers outside of those regions, the game can be purchased individually for $6.99 through the NBA League Pass service. Additionally, fans can choose to sign up for a season pass to watch either team’s scheduled games the remainder of the season, or sign up for a season pass for all NBA teams’ available games this season.