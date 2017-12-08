‘My Girlfriend Is Shobitch’ Season 2 Release Date For Anime ‘Boku no Kanojo ga Majimesugiru Sho-bitch na Ken’

Will the My Girlfriend Is Shobitch anime get the short banana and never continue the craziness of the Boku no Kanojo ga Majimesugiru Sho-bitch na Ken manga? While it’s uncertain if there will be a My Girlfriend Is Shobitch Season 2, fans of the ecchi anime can rejoice since the release date for an OVA episode has already been confirmed.

So what does the overly lengthy title mean, anyway? The title is also spelled as My Girlfriend Is Sho-bitch and Boku no Kanojo ga Majime Sugiru Shojo B**ch na Ken. A literal translation of the title (My Girlfriend is a Faithful Virgin B**ch) is pretty confusing because of the insulting terminology, but it helps to understand the context of the Japanese culture. The term “shobitch” is shorthand for the term “shojo b**ch,” but once you realize that the Japanese use the term “b**ch” to refer to an overly promiscuous or slutty woman, then the title begins to make sense.

Because of the subject matter, and the overwhelming wave of sex jokes, anime fans seem to have a love/hate relationship with the series. Some anime fans consider the series to be slime, but even slime can be glorious trash if done correctly. Reviews on MyAnimeList either score the series high for the comedic moments or they consider it “boring and repetitive” for repeating the same cringe-worthy jokes. While fans are divided, ecchi comedy fans will be happy to know there is more to the series.

My Girlfriend Is Shobitch OVA Episode 11 And 12 Confirmed For 2018

Some anime fans may wonder why the series ends with 10 episodes rather than the usual 12 episodes. It turns out the final two episodes are being used to market the manga series.

The official website for the My Girlfriend Is Shobitch anime series revealed that two OVA episodes will be coming out in 2018. The unaired episodes will be bundled as a Blu-Ray disc with the limited edition of My Girlfriend Is Shobitch Volume 6. The release date for the sixth volume is set for March 26, 2018.

The titles of the two remaining episodes pretty much tell the stories. Episode 11 is called “What If Akiho and Shinozaki are Stuck in a Room Where They Can’t Get Out Unless They Have Sex” and Episode 12 is titled “A King’s Game That Won’t End Until They Reach the Extremes.”

Boku no Kanojo ga Majimesugiru Sho-bitch na Ken Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, the anime production companies Diomedea and Studio Blanc have not announced anything official about the My Girlfriend Is Shobitch Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Boku no Kanojo ga Majimesugiru Sho-bitch na Ken Season 2 air date may occur.

Mangaka Matsumoto Namiru began serialization of the My Girlfriend Is Shobitch manga online on Niconico Seiga in July of 2015. Currently, there is no official English translation of the manga, not even a fan project. Unfortunately, the four-panel manga series is only up to five volumes as of November of 2017, although more volumes will be released in 2018.

Will the banana wither or live to offend another day? Diomedea/Studio Blanc / 'Boku no Kanojo ga Majimesugiru Sho-bitch na Ken' Anime Promo

If the anime is popular enough in Japan, the anime production committee may continue the adaptation of the manga, but so far the anime is being treated as a glorified advertisement for the manga. The anime industry is also operating at peak capacity and many studios are scheduled out years in advance. At least for the moment, it seems like anime fans will have to wait years for a second season.