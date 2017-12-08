‘Big Little Lies’ Picked Up For Season 2; Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman Set To Return Also

HBO found a winner in the limited series Big Little Lies and it is not letting it go, as they ordered another installment of the Emmy-winning series. Big Little Lies Season 2 will be bringing back many familiar faces, as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and David E. Kelley are teaming up again to, hopefully, make Emmy gold again.

As with the first season, Kidman and Witherspoon are set to star and executive produce the series. Variety is reporting that most of the cast for the Emmy winner are expecting to return. It looks like the popularity of the show is what inspired a second season, as Kidman talked about.

“This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold. What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

Witherspoon is happy for it’s return also. Variety reported that she recently dropped out of Pale Blue Dot to free up her schedule to shoot more of Big Little Lies.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists. It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the film-making team.”

So, where do things for for Big Little Lies Season 2? Per HBO, it looks like the new installment will explore the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.” per HBO. They are making fans of the show want even more episodes, as they promised “relationships will fray, loyalties will erode [and] the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

David E. Kelley, a writer known for creating such hits as L.A. Law, Ally McBeal, and The Practice, will write all seven scripts for Season 2. The scripts will be partially based on a story by Liane Moriarty, the author of the novel with the same name. Kelley will also serve as one of the executive producers, along with Witherspoon and Kidman. Moriarty is also a producer and Andrea Arnold, who is an Academy Award and Cannes winner, will serve as director.

Big Little Lies first premiered on HBO in early 2017. The series went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards back in September. The awards for the show included limited series or TV movie, limited series or TV movie lead actress for Kidman, limited series or TV movie supporting actor (for Alexander Skarsgard), limited series or TV movie supporting actress (for Laura Dern), and limited series or TV movie directing (for Jean-Marc Vallee).

A date was not given for the premiere of Big Little Lies Season 2 at this time by HBO.