Did Meghan Markle Pass Prince Harry’s Modern ‘Princess And The Pea’ Test, Early In Their Relationship?

Prince Harry and his new fiancé Meghan Markle are going to spend a cozy royal family Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham, something that Kate Middleton was unable to do until after she and Prince William married.

So, how can you top Christmas festivities with Queen Elizabeth, staying with William and Kate, and planning an “intimate” Windsor Castle May wedding? By going on a relaxing stress-free, sun-drenched holiday. This promises to be quite different than a trip taken early in their relationship, when Harry was “testing” Meghan. What do we know about the test that Meghan passed, and the newly engaged couple’s future plans?

Since their engagement announcement nearly two weeks ago, Meghan and Harry’s Christmas plans appear to have been firmed up. After spending three days of Christmas with the Queen, the couple is heading out to a sunny destination.

Us Magazine spoke to an insider who was privy to the couple’s travel arrangements. They are taking an extended trip together.

“They plan to go on vacation together for more than a week.”

The couple plans on visiting a warm and sunny spot where they can recharge and prepare for a busy new year, which includes their nuptials.

“Expect them to come back tanned, refreshed and ready to take on a very busy 2018.”

This vacation is quite a contrast to their vacation back in January of this year. After celebrating New Year in Tromso, Norway, Prince Harry took the Suits actress to Svalbard, the Norwegian island.

Located high above the Arctic Circle, the remote island has complete darkness in the winter, along with frigid temperatures. Instead, they were in the enchanted land of the northern lights and more polar bears residents than people.

Harry wanted to be alone with Meghan and “wanted to test her love for him.”

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honeymoon? https://t.co/ggkDlspm8l — Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) December 8, 2017

According to Express, the two visited Barentsburg, a “remote mining town.” There, they camped outside in the sub-zero wilderness, with polar bears nearby.

This was a test by Harry, in a modern take on The Princess and the Pea. If Meghan could survive this, then she was worthy to be the Prince’s bride.

“Harry always said that he’d know if a girl was the one if he could take her to the middle of nowhere and she survived.

The palace insider explained that Prince Harry likes to be alone, and is always on a quest for “inner peace.” The success of this trip took the relationship to that next step.

“Allowing Meghan into that world was a huge love test.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to see the Northern Lights in Norway for their first romantic getaway. https://t.co/hsRL9BNdvy pic.twitter.com/4n3u6Z1Wkh — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) January 21, 2017

Now, everything is happening fast. The American actress is planning her wedding which will be sometime in May, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Inquisitr has reported that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be in the wedding, and the Queen will be attending the nuptials.

Meghan needs to learn who to curtsy to, what is proper royal etiquette and learning how to be a royal.