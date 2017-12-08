‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Horton Ornament Hanging Takes A Dramatic Turn

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that there will be some major drama at the annual Horton family Christmas party. As many DOOL fans know, the Horton ornament hanging party has become a staple on the NBC soap opera, and the tradition has been passed down from generation to generation of Horton family members. This year, it will be no different as the family gathers to hang their big bulb ornaments with their names proudly displayed on them. However, there will be a bit of drama at the party this time around.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news from TV Source Magazine, two members of the Horton family will cause a huge scene at the ornament hanging party. Ciara Brady and her niece, Claire Brady, have been at each other’s throats since Ciara returned to Salem. It seems that Ciara, the daughter of Hope and Bo Brady, believes that Claire, the daughter of Belle and Shawn Brady, has been mistreating Theo Carver.

As Days of our Lives viewers will remember, Ciara and Theo are best friends, and once had a romantic relationship. However, when Ciara called things off, Theo moved on with Claire, and the two have been dating for months. Now, Theo has tragically been shot and is in a hospital bed in a coma. Ciara is furious that Theo’s life is hanging in the balance, and blames Claire for the whole thing. In addition, Ciara has vowed to get revenge on Claire by ruining her life for what she’s done to Theo.

All of the tension will build up and boil over at the Horton Christmas party. The family will gather together to hang their special ornaments, and hang the ornaments of those that are no longer with them. However, the fun and festive family party will turn petty when Ciara and Claire begin to argue, and cause a scene during the gathering. Will the girls’ behavior ruin the holidays for the Horton family, or will the members of the family be able to witness the issue and help them through the drama in time for Christmas?

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.