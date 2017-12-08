Could Gretchen Rossi Appear On ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13?

Gretchen Rossi has been rumored to be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for the past few years but could Season 13 be her year?

While fans of Gretchen Rossi have been hoping to see her return to her full-time role on the show, a new report claims that longtime star Tamra Judge has shot down the latest round of rumors as false.

“No,” Tamra Judge said when All About the Real Housewives asked her about Gretchen Rossi appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13.

According to Tamra Judge, Gretchen Rossi is allegedly on a certain website’s payroll and reportedly feeds that site stories “all the time.” Judge also said that she’s fairly certain that the same story regarding Rossi’s potential return to The Real Housewives of Orange County comes out every year.

Gretchen Rossi and Tamra Judge had issues on and off on the Bravo TV reality series, and while they did enjoy a short-lived friendship years ago, they have now been on the outs for some time. In fact, they were recently involved in a major altercation with one another on Facebook after Rossi slammed Judge for continuing to speak publicly about her estranged daughter, Sidney Barney.

Gretchen Rossi has an opinion about Tamra Judge’s ongoing comments about her daughter, as many do.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have heard, Tamra Judge’s oldest daughter chose to live full-time with her father, Simon Barney, and she sided with him during their split. Then, in the years that followed, Judge remarried, and her relationship with Sidney Barney became further strained.

In recent years, Sidney Barney has grown more and more vocal about her request to be left off of The Real Housewives of Orange County and off of her mother’s social media pages. However, she continues to be spoken about on the show, and earlier this year, after a brief reconciliation, Judge posted an image of her on Facebook.

While Gretchen Rossi is often rumored to be rejoining the show, no announcements about the Season 13 cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County will be made until sometime next year.