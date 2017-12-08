Is Amber Heard Upset Johnny Depp Remained In ‘Fantastic Beasts’ After Domestic Violence Allegations?

This year has been a validating time for victims of abuse. TIME has named “Silence Breakers” as the Person of The Year. Men like Matt Lauer, Harvey Weinstein, and Charlie Rose have lost their jobs over sexual assault allegations. These stories of victims are finally being heard and finally being taken seriously, as they should be. However, if your story came out before the #MeToo movement, your story may not be as important. Just ask Amber Heard and the allegations she made against Johnny Depp while they were married.

While others have lost their jobs since their victims came forward, Johnny Depp has landed a major role with the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and the domestic abuse allegations by his ex-wife Amber Heard did not change any of that, according to Hollywood Life.

Depp is set to play the title character in the next chapter of the Fantastic Beasts movies. Fans recently have seen J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., and director David Yates all come out and defend their decisions to not recast Depp in light of Heard’s accusations of emotional and physical abuse in 2016. The Hollywood Reporter spoke of Warner Bros. statement, as they defended their choice to keep Depp in the role. However, the statement only contained a brief snippet of what Amber and Johnny had said together. Because of that, Amber Heard felt compelled to tweet out the full statement and give her side on things.

For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick&choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong. pic.twitter.com/W7Tt6A3ROj — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 8, 2017

Hollywood Life reported that this response was a clear dig at Warner Bros. for using only a part of her statement. In her tweet, Amber ended it by saying, “Women, stay strong.” Hollywood Life stated this was a powerful message from Amber, as it meant that even though victims’ stories are finally being heard, there are still plenty of stories that aren’t.

So, is Amber Heard upset about Johnny Depp keeping his role in Fantastic Beasts? The statement she quotes does wish Johnny the best in the future, so it can be assumed that she is not too upset about it. However, that dig at the end about women staying strong could point out that her story is not being heard, still, as Hollywood Life pointed out.