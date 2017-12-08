Fredrik Eklund Shares Up-Close Photo Of Twins After Revealing He’s Not Taking Parental Leave

Fredrik Eklund announced that the twins had arrived last week after waiting for months to meet them. When he went to Paris, France back in April to work, he learned that their surrogate was pregnant with twins. He was beaming with joy, but now that the twins have arrived, fans are curious as to why Fredrik isn’t spending more time at home. Just a few days ago, Eklund revealed that he was back in the office to sell real estate and fans were surprised to see him return to work so quickly. Many had expected him to stay at home with the twins.

But just because Fredrik Eklund is back at work doesn’t mean he isn’t thinking about them. As it turns out, Eklund recently revealed that he is still in shock that they are here and he revealed that he’s so happy that he and Derek Kaplan never gave up on the process. According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund is now revealing that he loves being a father to his twins and he shared a close-up photo of the two babies in the same post. This is the first time that fans are seeing the twins up close after he announced their arrival.

It wasn’t an easy journey for Fredrik Eklund to become a father. For years, he and Derek dreamed about having twins and they tried several times to get pregnant via a surrogate. Every time, Fredrik had his hopes very high and he was devastated when the pregnancy tests came back negative. A few years ago, Eklund announced that they were expecting twins, but just a few weeks after making the announcement, he had to retract the statement as the surrogate had miscarried the babies. However, he can now celebrate his fatherhood with his new bundles of joy.

Fredrik Eklund may be filming the newest season of Million Dollar Listing New York with his co-stars, Steve Gold and Ryan Serhant, at the moment. But Fredrik will also be back for a new show this spring with Bethenny Frankel, as the two have filmed a real-estate/flipping reality show for Bravo.