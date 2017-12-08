Lydia McLaughlin Reacts To ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Casting Rumors, Was She Fired?

Lydia McLaughlin is speaking out against the recent rumors claiming that several of the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County have been fired ahead of Season 13.

According to a new report, Lydia McLaughlin is making it clear that no decisions have been made by Bravo TV when it comes to who they will letting go and who they will be asking back.

“No one has been fired,” Lydia McLaughlin confirmed to All About the Real Housewives on Dec. 8.

Lydia McLaughlin pointed out that while she and her co-stars have not been fired from The Real Housewives of Orang County, they’ve also not been asked to return. As she explained, the network is still casting women for the show and won’t be making any decisions for another few weeks.

All About the Real Housewives went on to reveal that an insider in November had told them that producers of the hit reality show won’t know what the Season 13 cast will look like until sometime this month. The source also noted that Bravo never makes any casting decisions until well after the reunion specials air.

“Bravo has to do market research to see who stays and who goes,” a second source added.

Lydia McLaughlin faced rumors of an exit days ago due to her lack of drama on the show. As a Radar Online report revealed, McLaughlin’s return to the show wasn’t very interesting and while she did help Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson reconcile their relationship, her friendship with Peggy Sulahian may have cost her a full-time role.

As fans may recall, Peggy Sulahian caused a number of issues amongst the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County throughout the show’s 12th season after Lydia McLaughlin introduced her as a friend.

Lydia McLaughlin appeared on the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but left after filming the reunion special, along with fellow cast members Gretchen Rossi and Alexis Bellino. In her time off, McLaughlin and her husband, Doug, launched their new magazine and added another son to their family.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 will air sometime next year on Bravo TV.