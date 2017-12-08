Carole Radziwill’s New Book Inspired By Drama Surrounding Donald Trump?

Carole Radziwill has continued to write during the time she has filmed The Real Housewives of New York. Fans have been waiting to hear what her next big project was going to be, as she and Adam Kenworthy put their cookbook on hold. While their romantic relationship suffered a bit throughout a period, the cookbook was quickly placed on the backburner. It was clear that they both had different visions of what it should be. Now, Carole is back to writing for herself, and it sounds like the political landscape in the United States has inspired her to write a political comedy.

It’s no secret that Carole Radziwill wasn’t happy with the election results, as shown on The Real Housewives of New York. She was fiercely supportive of Hillary Clinton, and she was convinced that Trump wouldn’t be elected to office. While he won the election over a year ago, it sounds like Radziwill is ready to explore her feelings on the topic. According to a new Instagram post, Carole Radziwill is now revealing that she’s writing a political comedy and it’s possible that she will take her frustrations out in this book. She hasn’t shared a lot of information about the book, but she has revealed that she’s going to complain.

I've started my next book. A political comedy. And you guessed it….I'm complaining. #publishingisdead #fingerscrossed???? A post shared by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

“I’m very interested in politics. I always have been. At ABC News, I covered lots of politics. I interviewed lots of politicians and spent a lot of time in Washington, D.C.,” Carole Radziwill had previously revealed about her political career, adding, “So it’s just something that I’ve always been interested in. I’m not a political expert. I’m not Rachel Maddow. It’s a hobby and an interest and a passion.”

On the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York, Carole announced that she was passionate about politics, and she felt that she knew more than her co-stars. She and Ramona Singer got into a heated argument, as Ramona felt offended that Carole claimed she might have known more because of her past work with ABC News. In Radziwill’s defense, she has worked as a journalist, and she may have been more involved in politics in comparison to Ramona Singer. She may have her political opinions, but she has focused on being an entrepreneur in unrelated industries.

Carole Radziwill may be back for another season of The Real Housewives of New York when the show returns in the spring. The ladies are currently filming the new season, but Carole hasn’t been spotted with a film crew in New York.