Duggar Family News: Kids Bare Knees At Christmas Recital, Rules Get Lax As Jinger & Jill Duggar Wear Pants?

The December holiday season is one of the Duggar family’s favorite times of the year. The winter month is filled with fun activities for their kids, including baking cookies for their neighbors and playing at recitals, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar take this time to spread the message of Christmas from a more religious point of view. However, the latest video that the Duggars shared of their kids showed that they may be relaxing the rules around modest dress, especially in the light of their married daughters Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jill Duggar Dillard starting to wear pants in public.

The Duggar family is famous for upholding a strict modest dressing rule for their kids. Ever since the kids are young, Michelle, in one of her TLC blog posts, stated that they make sure that they are “covered from our neck to below our knees,” especially covering “the thighs and torso,” so that they do not “play peekaboo” with their bodies.

The latest video that the parents posted on the family’s Facebook showed they may not be strictly enforcing these rules. Michelle posted a video of some of her younger kids playing “Joy to the World” on their violins during a Christmas recital, and it showed that some of the girls wore dresses that clearly revealed their knees.

Many Counting On fans chose to concentrate on the fact that the kids are adding to the holiday cheer.

“Aww they, sound lovely,” one fan wrote. “You taught them well Michelle!”

“So talented,” another commented. “I enjoyed this so much, thanks for sharing this with us! I love the whole Duggar family! God bless you and have a wonderful Christmas!”

Other members of the Duggar family have been also breaking modest dress rules. Jinger Duggar was the first to step out in pants, an item of clothing that is discouraged for not being “feminine” by Michelle Duggar. Within the first year of her marriage, the 23-year-old Duggar has worn everything from ripped jeans to sweatpants, showing how she is becoming her own person.

“My daughters are the second generation of modest dressing in this family,” Michelle wrote on the TLC blog. “They’ve grown up being dressed modestly, and in clothes that are definitely more feminine apparel.”

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow! ❄️ #laredotx #christmasmiracle #walkinginawinterwonderland A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:53am PST

Another person who also has been breaking the rules is Jill Duggar. She started wearing pants this year after years of strictly following the dress code set by her mother. Earlier in her life, when Jill was working as a volunteer firefighter, she made news by refusing “to wear traditional firefighting gear” and took to her sewing machine to transform “her Nomex uniform pants into a long skirt to wear on the job.” Now, she seems to have no qualms about wearing tight jeans.

Enjoyed hearing wisdom for young couples tonight from @DennisRainey & his wife, Barbara. Thank you @cldilla for the invite and @ptoling for hosting! pic.twitter.com/Y23UsD37to — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 28, 2017

The 25-year-old Duggar took it one step further and even got a nose ring, a facial piercing that no other Duggar kids have.

Love my little cuddle baby! ???? #samuelscottdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:27am PST

The Duggar family’s reality TV show, Counting On, has yet to be renewed for another season.