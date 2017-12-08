Judge Roy Moore Accuser Represented By Gloria Allred Admits She Annotated Yearbook Signature

The woman who has accused Judge Roy Moore of groping her when she was 16 has admitted that she added wording to his inscription in her yearbook. Beverly Young Nelson, who is represented by celebrity attorney Gloria Allred insists, however that Moore’s signature is authentic.

Moore has denied Nelson’s allegations, and when they originally emerged last month, he claimed that his signature was tampered with. The Moore legal team also demanded that Gloria Allred submit the yearbook to an independent forensic examination.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Nelson seems to concede (see clip below) that she “made some notes” underneath Judge Roy Moore’s signature in the yearbook. The media generally perceived the yearbook signature as a smoking gun.

Nelson also said that the idea of Roy Moore being elected to the U.S. Senate makes her sick.

Fox News summarizes this latest development in the Judge Roy Moore controversy which may or may not have a bearing on the allegations against him from Nelson as well as from several women that go back about 40 years.

“The ‘notes’ below the signature appear to be the handwritten date and location. Nelson still insisted that Moore wrote most of the message… While Nelson did not specify exactly what she added to the inscription, the text beneath Moore’s signature reads: ’12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.’ During her original press conference with Allred in November, in which she made her original accusation, Nelson read aloud and attributed the entire inscription to Moore, including the date and location…Nelson and Allred have scheduled a press conference…with Allred saying she will distribute a report from an expert that indicates the signature in Beverly’s yearbook is Moore’s.”

A Hillary Clinton supporter, and setting aside for a moment the serious allegations against Moore, Gloria Allred has a history of conducting splashy press conferences with little or no follow-up.

GOP candidate Roy Moore, 70, faces Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama special election for the U.S. Senate. The seat became vacant when Jeff Sessions became U.S. Attorney General. Moore defeated appointed Senator Luther Strange in the September 26 Republican primary.

A controversial former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, who was removed from the bench in a dispute over a Ten Commandments monument, and an unsuccessful candidate for governor, Roy Moore, 70, is a West Point graduate who served as a military police commander in Vietnam.

Current polling data suggests that Moore will win next Tuesday, perhaps in part because some segment of the electorate in the red state questions why the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced for the first time just a few weeks before an election with national implications despite Moore’s longtime high profile in Alabama’s legal and political communities.

Although President Trump seems to be supporting Moore, calling his opponent a liberal puppet, the GOP establishment is not, and has previously called upon him to drop out. Should he win the election on Tuesday, Judge Roy Moore is likely to face an immediate ethics investigation by the U.S. Senate into the sexual assault allegations.