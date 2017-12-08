‘Little Couple’ Family Embraces First Christmas Living In Florida, Texas House Remains On The Market

TLC stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein of The Little Couple do a great job of sharing family updates with their fans, and people cannot get enough of Jen, Bill, Will, and Zoey. As those who follow the family off-screen know, they moved from Texas to Florida this past summer, so their first official Christmas as a Floridian family is right around the corner. Judging from the family’s recent social media posts, the Little Couple stars are filled to the brim with the holiday spirit, and their supporters won’t want to miss their latest updates.

Arnold shared an adorable photo of Will and Zoey just after Thanksgiving, noting that they were all excited to decorate their Christmas tree for the first time in their new house. The kids are shown mugging in front of a lit tree in Christmas pajamas, and the Little Couple kids are clearly anxious for Santa to come, as apparently, Zoey was asking about his visit that very night.

The Little Couple dad, Bill Klein, shared via Twitter that Zoey has asked Santa for socks, a snowman, and a horse, and he recently shared a photo showing the family’s new Florida house decorated with lights. As for Jen and Bill’s Houston home, it looks like that is still on the market. Arnold and Klein did some heavy-duty remodeling to the property to ensure it was ready for new buyers, and it was listed in September for $1,225,000. However, a buyer hasn’t snatched the property up yet.

Can’t wait to trim this tree! #newhouse #littlecouple #christmastree A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Nov 25, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

After decorating the tree last night, Zoey woke up and asked if Santa came… LOL Only 30 more days till Christmas #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Nov 26, 2017 at 6:50am PST

It seems that the Houston real estate market has been struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and as a result, the Little Couple’s Texas home has yet to sell. Listing agent Lisa S. Kornhauser told Realtor that she believes the property will sell quickly as the dust settles post-Harvey, and she notes that the price has been reduced to $1,149,000.

It looks like Arnold and Klein are focusing on making Christmas an exciting time for Will and Zoey and are doing their best not to worry about getting their Texas home sold. Viewers are now watching this Texas-to-Florida move play out on new episodes of The Little Couple, and the buzz is that filming for another season begins soon. Things seem to be going well for Jen Arnold, Bill Klein, Zoey, and Will these days, and Little Couple fans cannot wait to see what comes next.