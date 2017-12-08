‘Call of Duty: WWII’ Makes Its eSports Event Debut: How To Watch The CWL Dallas Open

The third season of Call of Duty World League kicks off in Dallas. Hosted by Major League Gaming (MLG), the CWL Dallas Open runs from Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10. And, as Activision touts, the competitors this season are vying to win cash from the largest prize pool ever offered in Call of Duty eSports: $4.2 million across all events.

Up for grabs at the CWL Dallas Open is a prize pool of $200,000. More than 200 of the top teams from across North America, Europe, and the Asian-Pacific region have come to Dallas to compete for the title. Considering its the first live global open event of the CWL 2018 season, and the first time competitors are going head-to-head at such an event playing Call of Duty: WWII, there’s quite a bit for fans to get excited about.

To watch the Call of Duty World League Dallas Open online, you have a couple options.

MLG.com/CallofDuty — Whether you open a browser or download the official app, Major League Gaming offers an “enhanced viewer” featuring integrated live stats while watching the Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie streams all weekend long.

Twitch.tv — There are also Twitch streams on three separate channels, which are as follows:

Twitch.tv/CallofDuty

Twitch.tv/CallofDutyBravo

Twitch.tv/CallofDutyCharlie

PlayStation 4 with CoD:WWII — A perk of the Activision and Sony partnership with the Call of Duty franchise this generation means that players on PS4 who own WWII can load up the competition streams from the in-game menu.

The streaming broadcast schedule kicks off at the same time on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s competition getting started a bit earlier. The broadcast timings begin each day as follows:

Friday and Saturday broadcast starts at 2 p.m. CST (local time), which equates to 12 p.m. PST, 3 p.m. EST, 8 p.m. GMT, and 7 a.m. AEDT.

Sunday’s broadcast begins at 10 a.m. CST (local time), which equates to 8 a.m PST, 11 a.m. EST, 4 p.m. GMT, and 3 a.m. AEDT.

The Hall of Champions at #CWLDallas. pic.twitter.com/dduNZ07480 — Call of Duty esports (@CODWorldLeague) December 8, 2017

As noted by the CWL team on Twitter, several local language broadcasts will also be made available in French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Those unable to livestream the event can also keep up with fan reactions on Twitter. Official event hashtags are #CWL and #CWLDallas.