Kristen Stewart Watches Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Walk Chanel Show, Robert Pattinson Hides After Breakup

Kristen Stewart flew to Germany to reunite with her girlfriend Stella Maxwell. While their reunion was tied up with her obligations with Chanel, the fact that they have not seen each other in weeks may have made it all worthwhile. With Robert Pattinson staying away from the spotlight after his breakup with FKA twigs, it looks like his ex-girlfriend is pushing ahead with her career and relationship.

The 27-year-old actress was seen jetting out of LAX this Tuesday. Many of her fans wondered where she was heading to. Last year, for the holiday season, she was spotted in New York so there was some possibility that she may spend a few days in the Big Apple.

But the mystery was solved when she was spotted this week, sitting front row at the Chanel fashion show in Germany right by Lily-Rose Depp, who is another celebrity linked with the luxurious French brand.

“The 27-year-old Twilight actress and the 18-year-old French-American actress and model posed together just before the Chanel Metiers d’Art Fashion Show at the Elbe Philarmonie on Wednesday (December 6) in Hamburg, Germany,” reports Just Jared.

Kristen’s girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, was also seen on the runway, making her first catwalk appearance since the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

@chanelofficial ???? A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Dec 7, 2017 at 5:57am PST

It has been a while since Kristen and Stella were spotted together. The last time they were seen in public was a week before Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in Los Angeles, a city where they like to spend most of their downtime.

Meanwhile, Twilight actress’ ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson has been gaining some media attention despite the fact that he just broke up with his fiancee, FKA twigs. After his well-reviewed performance in Good Time, which was released this fall, he has been a lot of interviews in which he revealed his thoughts post Twilight.

He made it clear that he tried to become more discreet after Twilight franchise wrapped up.

“There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily,” he said to Entertainment Tonight. “But you have to be living a quite strange life. It just involves effort, and most people can’t really be bothered to put the effort in.”

Kristen also has talked about her relationship with the public and how she navigated through the tough times, especially when she was in the headlines for cheating on Robert Pattinson.

“People started really caring about the details of my life when I was pretty young,” she said. “And since then, the media and our interaction with celebrity have changed enormously, even in that short time period. So I kind of have navigated it naturally and adapted.”

Despite the fact that Twilight is so heavily linked with his ex-girlfriend, Robert seems to recall many of the memories with fondness.

“I mean it’s almost fonder the further away you get from it…it’s just such a magical way to spend your 20s,” he said. “I mean it’s completely crazy. I still haven’t really processed it. I mean I always thought that there’d be more of a fallout—a psychological fallout years later.”

Since ending her relationship with her Twilight co-star, Kristen has been dating mostly women. In 2016 alone, she dated three different women – SoKo, Alicia Cargile, St. Vincent – before settling down with Stella Maxwell.