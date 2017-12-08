‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli Gets A Big Break In Theo’s Shooting Investigation, JJ Gets Good News

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will make some progress in the shooting investigation. He finally gets a big break that could answer some questions regarding the night Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) was shot. The following week, things will look up for JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). It is teased that he gets good news, but is it about the case or something else?

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, December 11, reveal some promising news. Eli Grant has been working hard on Theo’s case. Everyone wants to know what he was doing on the docks the night he was shot. Since he is in a coma, Theo couldn’t provide any answers. This led to the Salem detectives to investigate, ask questions, and follow up on leads.

At first, Eli suspected Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) was responsible for Theo’s secretive actions. However, he didn’t have anything to do with it. As fans know, it was Kate Roberts DiMera’s (Lauren Koslow) idea. Despite Andre being accused and nearly getting kicked out of the mansion, he agreed to keep Kate’s secret.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Eli looked at Theo’s phone, the call logs on the device, and listened to voicemails. This is actually what led him to suspect Andre. What the detective doesn’t realize is that Kate got to the phone and deleted any evidence of her leaving messages for Theo.

However, as the Inquisitr previously speculated, phones can be tampered with, but official cell phone records cannot. If the police get their hands on the call records from the mobile provider, Kate could be the next suspect. They wouldn’t know why she called Theo on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers suggest that cell phone records would be able to tell the date, time, frequency, and how long the calls were. Since she tried to get a hold of Theo a couple of times that night, detectives are going to wonder what was so urgent.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that JJ will get some good news. Specific details were not released, but there are a few different possibilities. Theo could wake up from his coma, which is what JJ has been hoping for. He could also get positive news regarding the investigation and his career. However, with Abe Carver (James Reynolds) willing to bend the rules to get justice, that isn’t likely.

Whatever good news JJ receives, it won’t keep him optimistic for long. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Christmas 2017 reveal that he will try to take his own life. It is hinted that he survives thanks to a ghostly intervention.

???? A post shared by Casey Moss (@1caseymoss) on Dec 1, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.