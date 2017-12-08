Chris Jericho Will Not Be Competing At ‘WrestleMania 34’, Here’s Why

For many years, Chris Jericho has been splitting his time between pro wrestling and his band, Fozzy. His part-time WWE schedule has allowed his returns to be meaningful and purposeful. His most recent return contributed both one of most popular catchphrases in WWE history, as well as a major boost in the stock of Kevin Owens. He also significantly helped AJ Styles in getting established in the WWE. After Styles competed against Jericho on an episode of Raw and defeated him, the two began to gain a deeper level of respect for each other, even to the point of forming the team named “Y2AJ.”

The team would get t-shirts made for them and came close to winning the Tag Team Championships from The New Day. However, the jealousy of Jericho led to betraying Styles, and a match for WrestleMania 32 was set. Unexpected by many, Jericho would defeat Styles on the “Grandest Stage of Them All” but would lose their following matches to get Styles over as a top WWE talent.

The following year’s WrestleMania, in Orlando, was also purposed to help get someone over as a top talent. While Kevin Owens would win the Universal Championship following SummerSlam, his popularity was still missing an intangible element. That is where Jericho stepped in, as he and Owens would become “best friends,” and one of the biggest attractions of the Raw brand. This time, the tables were turned, as Jericho was the recipient of a double-cross, inside of the distributor of one. Owens would defeat Jericho in Orlando and become the United States Champion.

Sadly, for the “fans of Jericho,” his WrestleMania appearance streak will be coming to an end. This is due to Fozzy being on tour and scheduled to appear in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire the same night as WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Until then, Jericho has his hands full, as he is scheduled to compete in his first match outside of WWE in over 18 years. Jericho will be competing against IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega in a #AlphavsOmega match at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom.