Peggy Sulahian Fired? ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Reacts To Potential Exit From Show

Peggy Sulahian has been facing firing claims for the past several weeks. However, according to a new report, the mother of three hasn’t heard a thing about her potential exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While speaking to All About the Real Housewives on December 8, Peggy Sulahian acted surprised by the rumors of her potential firing and wondered why Bravo TV wouldn’t have informed her of the news if it were true.

“I am?” she asked. “How come everyone knows but me?!”

Peggy Sulahian was added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year for the show’s 12th season and was introduced to the other women by returning cast member Lydia McLaughlin. As fans of the show will recall, McLaughlin and her family, including husband Doug, joined the show for its eighth season but didn’t return to the show for Season 9.

Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin have remained friends since filming Season 12, but when it comes to the other ladies, Sulahian doesn’t appear to have made many friends. In fact, she chose to leave a cast trip to Iceland early after taking aim at new mom Meghan King Edmonds’ parenting on the show.

A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

Earlier this month, a report by Radar Online suggested that Peggy Sulahian had been fired after just one season on The Real Housewives of Orange County after clashing with her co-stars and being accused of being homophobic. As an insider claimed at the time, the ladies of the show no longer want to work with Peggy Sulahian and were especially done with her after filming the Season 12 reunion special.

Peggy Sulahian is married to husband Diko Sulahian and the couple shares three children, including daughters Giovanna, 19, and Gianelle, 17 and son Koko, 9.

Although Peggy Sulahian denies it, she has been accused of being homophobic in the past and according to her estranged brother, she failed to reveal their father’s sickness to him before he died and attempted to ban him and his fiance from his funeral.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 will air sometime next year on Bravo TV.