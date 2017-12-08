‘Destiny 2’ Solves Prometheus Lens Issue By Xur Selling It

Destiny 2 players quickly discovered an issue with the Prometheus Lens Exotic Trace Rifle with the Curse of Osiris expansion release earlier this week. Bungie has acknowledged the weapon is far more powerful than intended but will not update the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC version to correct the issue until next Tuesday. As a result, it can now be found in Xur’s inventory to at least make the Crucible an even playing field of overpowered lasers.

While the Prometheus Lens is the headliner, for obvious reasons, the supporting act comes in the form of a pair of new/old Exotic Boots for Titans. The Mk. 44 Stand Asides are back and are joined by Nezarec’s Sin for Warlocks and Dragon’s Shadow for Hunters.

Xur returns to the crashed Fallen ship in the Winding Cove section of the European Dead Zone. Destiny 2 players can mark his location on the Destination map and fast travel to the zone. He’s directly north of the spawn point and can be reached either by jumping up the side of a small cliff to the right of Xur or by going through a tunnel at the base of the cliff under the crashed ship.

The Power Level of all Xur’s Exotics scales according to the Guardian’s current Power Level. The max Power Level has been moved up to 305 with the release of Curse of Osiris. You’ll need to Infuse the items to make them any more powerful than that.

Destiny 2 players will have until the weekly reset on Tuesday, December 12 to pick up this slate of exotics from Xur. This now occurs at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT following the release of Curse of Osiris.

Prometheus Lens

Bungie/Activision

This Exotic Trace Rifle is currently bugged and is massively over-powered as a result. The Prometheus Lens is meant to be the solar-powered cousin to the Coldheart. The “Prismatic Inferno” intrinsic perk allows the rifle to fire a beam of damaging solar energy that grows while the weapon continues to fire.

A bug that slipped through Bungie’s QA made the weapon massively over-powered and capable of killing another Guardian in the Crucible in less than one second. So, pick it up now if you have any plans to dive into the Crucible or Trials of the Nine this weekend. Everyone else will have it and it will be crazy.

Mk. 44 Stand Asides

Bungie/Activision

The Exotic Boots return from Destiny 1 with some tweaks. The intrinsic perk is now “Seriously, Watch Out” and grants an overshield when sprinting at full health with Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash equipped. Melee hits with Mk. 44 Stand Asides equipped will refresh approximately half your melee ability.

Dragon’s Shadow

Bungie/Activision

This Hunter Exotic Chest Armor is geared towards all subclasses with the “Wraithmetal Mail” intrinsic perk. This gives The Dragon’s Shadow wearers increased movement and weapon handling speed for a few seconds after dodging. This is more useful in PVP than PVE for aggressive Crucible players.

Nezarec’s Sin

Bungie/Activision

Warlocks also get a top-tier helmet with Xur’s visit this week. Nezarec’s Sin works best with Voidwalkers using the Devour set of perks but can be used with any sub-class. The “Abyssal Extractors” intrinsic perk increases the ability energy recharge rate with void-damage from any source, including weapons. Pair that with the Voidwalker’s “Attunement of Hunter” ability nodes, and your Guardian can constantly punch himself to full health.