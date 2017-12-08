‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Is A Changed Woman After Sleeping With Rafe

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami Brady will be a bit different after her night of passion with ex-husband Rafe Hernandez. Sami, who has always been one of Salem’s bad girls with her wild ways and at time harebrained schemes, needed a night like she had with Rafe, actress Alison Sweeney says.

Warning: Days of our Lives spoilers below. Don’t read unless you want to know what lies ahead in Salem.

According to the latest Days of our Lives news, Alison Sweeney opened up to Soap Opera Digest about Sami Brady’s one night stand with Rafe Hernandez. The actress claimed that her on-screen alter ego needed to be able to connect with someone again after the death of her beloved husband, EJ DiMera. Sweeney calls the encounter “a momentous thing” for her character and says that she hopes it will be enough for Sami Brady to finally realized that she can, and is allowed to, move on from EJ, and perhaps finally let go of his “ghost.”

“I think that Sami is lonely and it feels good for her to finally connect with someone like that. It’s really a momentous thing for her to maybe have finally let go of EJ’s ghost, to really believe that she can move on.”

Sami and Rafe have always been close, and many Days of our Lives viewers have enjoyed their friendship and romance over the years. While the consensuses believe that Sami belongs with EJ DiMera, others are torn about Hope and Rafe’s romance. Meanwhile, DOOL rumors are circulating that Sami may actually end up pregnant from the couple’s steamy night together, and eventually return to Salem with either a baby bump or Rafe’s love child in tow. Since Alison Sweeney is always open to making returns to the NBC soap opera, it seems that anything can happen.

In the latest #DAYS, Sami and Rafe make love!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/OQ5Z7ptePP — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 5, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days of our Lives fans will see Sami and Rafe promise to never tell anyone, especially Rafe’s fiance, Hope Brady, about their secret one night stand. However, secrets never stay silent for long in Salem, and Hope’s very own daughter, Ciara, will overhear the former spouses’ conversation. It seems that Ciara will have some major power over Rafe upon finding out his big secret, and she could choose to use it to her advantage.

