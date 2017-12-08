Meghan Trainor is dishing on her notable weight loss and revealing that she’s “never felt better” after dropping several pounds and getting in shape. The singer spoke out about shedding the pounds in a new interview, where she revealed that her boyfriend was behind her health kick and opened up about her secret obsession when it comes to how she got into the best shape of her life.

Though Trainor didn’t explicitly reveal exactly how much weight she’s lost over the past few months, Meghan told Entertainment Tonight this week that she’s been exercising along to Shaun T’s Focus T25 DVD workouts alongside her boyfriend, actor Daryl Sabara.

“He’s changed my entire life,” Trainor said of her boyfriend, who she was first linked to just over a year ago in October 2016, revealing that he taught her how to cook and eat healthier, as well as encouraging her to be more active.

“He cooks for me and taught me how to cook. He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise, even mentally,” she explained of how her weight loss and healthy new outlook has improved not only her physical but also her mental health.

“After my second surgery, I went into this dark place and he was like, ‘You want to workout?'” Meghan continued, admitting that she wasn’t exactly into the idea at first but then quickly changed her mind after seeing the results.

The QUEEN of our expert panel, @meghan_trainor! ???? #TheFour

“I was like, ‘No, but OK.’ But now I love it,” Trainor said of her new found love of exercise. “I’m obsessed with [working out], and I’ve never felt better.”

Meghan also told the outlet in the new interview that she was continuing her weight loss journey and admitted that she’d bought all of Shaun T’s DVD’s to help her stay on the right path. “It’s amazing,” the “Me Too” singer said, “I bought the DVDs. I’m obsessed with it.”

Meghan’s latest weight loss talk comes shortly after she first revealed that Daryl had been instrumental in helping her to lose weight and get into the best shape of her life.

The singer, who will be appearing on Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom next month, first opened up about her weight loss to Entertainment Tonight last month.

She explained at the time that she and her boyfriend share joint workouts and go “so hard” when they exercise together.

“I’ve been working on my health [with] my boyfriend, and, yeah, we eat good and we work out, like, every day,” Trainor said in November of her impressive recent weight loss while discussing her new gig on The Four. “I work out so hard.”

#TheFour @thefouronfox 4️⃣ @diddy @djkhaled @charliewalk JANUARY 4th! DONT MISS IT!???????????? Audition at Thefourmusic.com now!!!

Though Meghan has been absent from the spotlight over the past few months as she works on her new album, the star has displayed her notable weight loss on social media.

Trainor has shared various photos of herself looking slimmer than ever recently, posting stunning snaps of herself to her official Instagram page.

Fox’s new singing series, The Four: Battle for Stardom, will premiere on January 4 on Fox. Fergie is on board to host while joining Meghan as coaches are fellow musicians DJ Khaled, Charlie Walk, and Sean “Diddy” Combs.