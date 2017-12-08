Jinger Duggar Scampers Wearing Pants And House Slippers In Snow, Fans Want Joy-Anna Duggar To Do Same

This holiday season, the Texans are blessed with snow. Its newest residents, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, could not keep their enthusiasm and just watch the snowflakes from their living room window. Instead, Jinger Duggar jumped outside wearing pants and house slippers and her husband captured her scampering away in their backyard. The newlyweds also took the opportunity to show off a bit of PDA in the freshly fallen snow, both the husband and wife wearing pants for Counting On fans to marvel over.

The 23-year-old Duggar has been wearing pants for a little less than a year, but it still surprises Counting On fans when she is featured on Instagram in slacks. By now, most of the fans celebrate the fact that she has broken her childhood dress code and ditched long skirts and dresses to try her hand on some jeans, sweatpants, and leggings. Many fans recognize that “it is a big deal for a Duggar girl to break outside the mold and wear pants” and that they congratulate Jinger for having the courage to think outside the box.

“She’s expressing herself,” one fan commented. “None of the other girls have done that.”

“She looks adorable with pants on,” another fan wrote. “Glad she decided to wear them!”

Check out Jinger jumping around in the snow wearing pants and house slippers.

The weather outside is frightful. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:38am PST

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are one of the most liked couples from the second-generation Duggars. While many of her sisters – Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna Duggar – are also married, Counting On fans love Jinger’s free and adventurous spirit.

“I truly love seeing her so happy and both of you taking time to enjoy your marriage,” one fan commented. “You both are absolutely wonderful and even though we have different beliefs, I look up to you guys and your relationship!”

Some of the fans expressed their concern for her inadequate footwear.

“We need to get you guys some snow boots!”

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow! ❄️ #laredotx #christmasmiracle #walkinginawinterwonderland A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:53am PST

Seeing Jinger looking so liberated and happy to be with her husband got some fans thinking that her younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, should also start wearing pants.

“I hope that Joy-Anna will start wearing pants too,” a fan wrote.

The 20-year-old Duggar, who got married this past May, is more traditional than her older sister. While she and her husband are many years younger than Jinger and Jeremy, they like to attend Bible conferences, young Republican conventions and are glad to be having kids so early in their marriage.

In the few Instagram pictures that she and her husband uploaded, Joy-Anna is only seen wearing skirts or dresses.

Taking some time off work to attend a Bible Conference. So refreshing to be here and hear the Word of God preached! When we attended last year we weren't in a relationship… it's amazing to see where the Lord has brought us in just one year. #ilovemywife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Joy-Anna Duggar is rumored to be almost seven months pregnant with her first baby.