Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding to be an Intimate Affair

The upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is bound to shake the world. The historic event will be fairly intimate however, excluding the possibility of a large inclusion of celebrities. Charming and well connected, Meghan Markle would have plenty of celebs to choose from, however the location of their wedding will restrict the number of attendants considerably.

As reported by Insider, while Meghan Markle’s royal wedding will be televised for the world to see, the event itself is being held at St. George’s Chapel which will only hold around 800 souls. This will make the event all the more special and the lucky few who attend even luckier. This presents a significant difference from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding at Westminster Abbey which accommodates around 2,000 people, making for a much more populous affair.

This is not to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding will be any less spectacular. Indeed, it is likely to be one of the very finest the world has had the pleasure to witness in many years. The intimacy afforded by the smaller range of possible guests will make for a wedding of unparalleled elegance.

Entertainment will be of the finest sort. According to Us Weekly, musical sensation and heartthrob, Ed Sheeran has threw his hat in, declaring that he would sing at the wedding unless he was otherwise indisposed. He would be an indisputably popular and sensible choice. Mr. Sheeran is a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, a distinction conferred to him in honor of his musical and charitable contributions which are substantial.

Adrian Dennis / Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s coming marriage to Prince Harry will have the world enthralled when they say their vows at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The choice of venue is largely attributed to its sentimental value to Prince Harry. The Prince has a close relationship with his Grandfather Philip the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Harry wants his wedding to take place closer to Philip so that he can attend in comfort. As revealed by Kare11, another factor in the Prince’s choice is that he wants to avoid holding the wedding in the same place as his brother. Getting married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor will give him both the uniqueness that he seeks, and also accommodate his aging Grandfather whose presence at the wedding is important to him.

Venue aside, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be markedly different from that of his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton. It will be a wedding for the ages.