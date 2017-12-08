‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie Gets Kate Involved In The War Against Eve, Gabi Used As A Pawn

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) will fight back against Eve (Kassie DePaiva). Besides confronting the villainous widow, Maggie will get some assistance. She confides in Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). Unfortunately, this leads to Eve using Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) as a pawn in her mischievous game.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease Maggie and Eve will get into a heated battle. Deimos Kiriakis’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) widow is trying to take over as the woman of the mansion. There is no way Maggie is going to allow that to happen. Eve doesn’t just get a piece of the redhead’s mind. She ends up calling in reinforcements.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Maggie talks to Kate about what is going on with Eve. As fans know, Kate has a long history of getting involved in feuds. This will be no exception, especially when it gets personal.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Eve will make Gabi an offer. It isn’t stated what the proposal is, but Kate won’t like this one bit. She is close to the Latina fashionista. In fact, she recently made her own offer to Gabi, one that promised lucrative rewards. Gabi didn’t give Kate an answer, but if Eve manages to steal her away, Kate will consider that an attack.

Even though Eve is trying to take over Basic Black, it is unlikely she has any real interest in Gabi. Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest she just uses the young mother as a pawn in her devious game. While Eve and Kate will become enemies and engage in a fiery battle, Gabi will be caught in the crossfire.

It is teased that Eve will continue to push the limits. She isn’t just interested in having control of Basic Black. That isn’t enough for her. Neither is all the money that Deimos left her when he died. Eve wants everything that belongs to the Kiriakis family. As Kassie DePaiva explained, Eve feels that she is entitled to everything because she is Deimos’ widow.

It is hinted that Eve will go to extreme measures to achieve her goals. However, will she go too far on Days Of Our Lives? Spoilers suggest if she isn’t careful, an innocent Salemite could get hurt in the process.

