Duggar Family News: Kendra Caldwell And Joseph Duggar To Announce A Pregnancy Soon?

Are Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar about to announce a pregnancy? Some fans seem to think so, according to InTouchWeekly.

It’s become sort of the Duggar equivalent of armchair quarterbacking, scanning everything that comes from anyone named “Duggar,” either by birth or by marriage, for signs of pregnancy. Those “signs” can include just about anything, real or imagined. Fans parse messages from the family, looking for verbal hints that point to a pregnancy. Fans pore over every pixel of every photo, paying particular attention to the women, looking for signs of a growing abdomen.

Of course, nine times out of ten, those “signs” of pregnancy are anything but. Most times, it’s just the way a garment was laying at the moment a photo was shot, or the woman had just eaten a big lunch, or whatever.

And in the case of the latest round of Duggar pregnancy rumors, there isn’t even a picture of a woman that’s sparking the rumor! A few days ago, a photo appeared of Joseph as a baby — and that’s it. The rumor mill quickly concluded that Joseph and Kendra have their own bun in the oven, because what else could the family be trying to say by posting a baby photo of Joseph?

More “evidence” for a Kendra pregnancy comes from another Duggar family photo. See if you can spot it.

What a great few days we have had with our family celebrating Thanksgiving. We truly have so much to be thankful for!! • Click the link in the bio to see our Thanksgiving photo album • A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Nov 25, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

In case you didn’t notice it, Kendra is wearing layers — obviously to hide a baby bump. Or not.

It’s not unusual for women named Duggar, by birth or by marriage, to wind up pregnant not long after the wedding bells have stopped ringing. In fact, rumors have been swirling for months that Joy-Anna Duggar got pregnant even before the wedding, which would be a scandal of epic proportions for the deeply religious family.

Kendra and Joseph, for their part, have been essentially silent ever since their wedding. Unlike some of their counterparts in the ever-expanding family, like brother-in-law Derick Dillard, whose repeated tweets about TLC star Jazz Jennings cost him his job, Joseph and Kendra appear to have kept to themselves. There’s been next to nothing from either of them ever since they got back from their honeymoon in Greece.

Don’t expect any official confirmation of a Kendra pregnancy any time soon: they’ve only been married for a few months, and pregnancy announcements generally aren’t made until after the first trimester, when the chance of a miscarriage is greatly reduced.