Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Enjoy A Date Night In NYC After Cheating Rumors

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may be in the midst of a cheating scandal on Vanderpump Rules but months after the latest episodes were shot, they appear to be going strong.

Following Monday night’s premiere episode, which featured Faith Stowers claiming to have slept with Jax Taylor, the longtime reality star and SUR Restaurant bartender traveled to New York City with his girlfriend to promote the new episodes of Season 6 — and enjoy a night out on the town.

“#DateNight in the city!” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of a photo of two tickets to the Cats musical.

Taylor and Cartwright have been sharing photos from their visit to the Big Apple and appear to be quite happy in them all. That said, they continue to face questions and concerns about Taylor’s alleged cheating online.

During the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Jax Taylor was confronted by his girlfriend after she got word of what Faith Stowers had said but quickly, Taylor denied having a sexual relationship with the television host. In response, Cartwright let Taylor know that if the report was, in fact, true, she wouldn’t hesitate to move out of their shared home in Los Angeles.

Brittany Cartwright also threatened to take their dogs with her.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will continue to deal with the cheating rumors targeting Taylor in the weeks that continue but, as fans can see online, they either worked through the scandal or the reports were proved untrue.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi Schroeder has made it clear that she isn’t convinced that her ex-boyfriend will be able to stay faithful to Brittany Cartwright at this point in time. As she explained to People TV earlier this week, exacting Jax Taylor not to cheat may be a “lost cause.”

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.