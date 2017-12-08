‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is A Christmas Wedding In The Works For One Couple?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fan favorite couple, John and Marlena, are about to get some romantic time together. The holidays are usually mixed with cheer and chaos in Salem, and it seems that John Black and Marlena Evans could finally get share in some sweet scenes after a hectic year for the pair.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers and news by Soap Opera Digest, John will surprise Marlena with a romantic gift this holiday season. While the gift has yet to be revealed, many DOOL fans are speculating that John may actually give Marlena a new, or possibly old, engagement ring and ask her yet again to be his wife.

Although the longtime lovers have been married multiple times in the past, it has been quite awhile since they’ve walked down the aisle together, and they are currently not officially married. Perhaps there will be a Christmas wedding in the works for Days of our Lives viewers, and now would be a good time to do it.

John and Marlena have all of their children in Salem for the first time ever. John’s son, Paul Narita, has never shared a Christmas with the rest of his siblings, including Brady Black and Belle Black-Brady. In addition, Marlena’s other two children, twins Eric and Sami, are also both in Salem. Although Days of our Lives fans will soon see Sami (Alison Sweeney) leave town again, there could be enough time to squeeze a wedding in if John and Marlena hurried the plans along.

Will this one bring you back to life? ????#DayofDAYS pic.twitter.com/3kR8Hp985n — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 11, 2017

The couple have been through a lot over the past year, including finding out that Marlena’s grandson, Will Horton, was alive, and surviving the madness that was Hattie Adams. Hattie previously locked John and Marlena up in a mental hospital, where they had to fight to try to escape. Thankfully, they were found, and released before spending too much time in their padded cells. Marlena has also been busy helping the police with cases, such as the Deimos Kiriakis murder investigation.

It seems like now is the right time for John and Marlena to finally get re-married, and celebrate the holidays as man and wife with their friends and family members. Days of our Lives is known for their touching Christmas episodes, and a wedding storyline could make that even more special this holiday season.