Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Gives Birth To Her Baby Girl, Get Details

The news is out, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo just had her baby girl with her fiance, Josh. These two couldn’t be more excited about the news. Us Weekly shared the details about Pumpkin’s little girl that she had this morning.

Pumpkin and Josh are engaged and just welcomed their first daughter. They named her Ella Grace Efird, and she was 7lb., 14oz. She was born at 5 am today. Last August, she shared that she was really nervous about actually giving birth. It is a bit scary, but it sounds like mama is doing just fine after having her baby girl.

Mama June Shannon already has two grandchildren: Kaitlyn, 5, and Kylee, who turns 2 on December 9. Her daughter, Anna, had these little girls, but she doesn’t live near the family. On Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mama June made it clear that she loved being a grandma.

The Inquisitr shared recently that Pumpkin and Josh are now living with Mama June. This will all play out in the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot. This will be a bit difficult for her to deal with, but you know that June is going to love having the new grandchild right there with her. Pumpkin is still pretty young, and it will be nice having the help. She is engaged to Josh, but they haven’t shared when they plan to tie the knot. Josh and Pumpkin seem serious and ready for this new journey.

This new season of the show will also be about Mama June dating a new man and even joining beauty pageants. The fans are going to enjoy getting updates on them and seeing how everything is going for the family. There was some speculation that since June had already lost all of the weight, there was no reason for another season, but everyone is excited to know that it is coming back again.

Everyone will get to see how Pumpkin does as a pregnant teenager on the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot when it starts airing on WE. The new season will start in January and should show a lot of her pregnancy, plus updates on the entire family.