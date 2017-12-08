MMA Rumors: Conor McGregor Still Undecided Whether 2018 Fight Will Be ‘Into The Right Ring Or Octagon’

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor does not have any lined up fights since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing superfight. This sparked up the rumors that he’s already considering a retirement from the world of fighting sports. After having a huge payday, UFC president Dana White opened up the possibility that “The Notorious” may never fight again. Luckily, for fans who are patiently waiting for his return, McGregor confirmed he will be fighting again in 2018.

However, the UFC star remains undecided whether his next fight will take place in the boxing ring or in the Octagon. Conor McGregor told his sponsor Betsafe that he will be ready to step back as soon as he felt his conditions were met.

“My focus is getting back into the right ring or octagon. 2017 was historic. I have transcended both the sport of MMA and boxing,” McGregor said, via The Mac Life. “At this stage of my career, as it has been for the majority of my UFC career, potential opponents must lobby for fights with me.We could see Conor McGregor anywhere. I run the fight game, the fashion game, the whiskey game, or whatever the next business endeavor might be. I have every intention of fighting in 2018 if my compensation and business development endeavors accurately reflect my influence on combat sports.”

After winning the lightweight title, Conor McGregor demanded a share from the UFC. According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, though UFC president Dana White agreed McGregor deserves to be richly paid, they see no reason for them to give him a share of the company. As of now, the UFC is negotiating a new deal with McGregor, and there is a higher possibility that he will insist his demand before agreeing to fight again in the Octagon.

Most people expect McGregor to fight interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for the title unification bout. However, his current suspension will delay their potential match. Also, according to MMA Fighting, Ferguson recently underwent an elbow surgery and will be out for an indefinite amount of time. Other MMA fighters, including Max Holloway, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley, have already expressed their interest to be McGregor’s next opponent.

However, if the UFC will not give what McGregor wants, he might consider leaving MMA again to fight in the boxing ring. As of now, “The Notorious” must have realized the big difference of the money he can make through boxing compared to UFC. After his superfight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., McGregor has caught the attention of other boxing legends like Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya.

Pacquiao and De La Hoya were two of the boxers who’re strongly against the MayMac fight. However, after seeing McGregor’s performance and ability to generate money, both veteran boxers immediately changed their stance and now hoping to be his next opponent. No matter who he will fight next, whether in the boxing ring or in the Octagon, Conor McGregor’s next fight will surely make another noise in the world of fighting sports in 2018.