The Crown is Back!

The rabid fans of Netflix The Crown finally have their fix as The Crown Season 2 started streaming today, but of course, that leads to thinking about The Crown Season 3, and the major casting overhaul that is coming. Fans of The Crown have come to love Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth and Matt Smith as Prince Philip, but due to the need for age progression, their roles have been recast. Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, has announced that Olivia Colman of Broadchurch will replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, but they continue to withhold the name of the actor replacing Matt Smith in the role of Prince Philip.

But both Claire Foy and Matt Smith have no regrets about leaving The Crown, as they realize it’s a necessity. Both Foy and Smith have, through hair and makeup, been aged as much as they possibly could, so now they will pass the baton to new actors who will carry on for The Crown season 3.

Foy shared a goodbye to fans of The Crown on the Graham Norton Show.

“This is the last stint. It’s over, I’m done. I always knew it was only going to be two series and then the part would be reincarnated and someone else takes over. That’s the nature of the part.”

But Who Will Replace Matt Smith As Prince Philip For The Crown Season 3?

Matt Smith has been making the rounds on late night talk shows to support The Crown Season 2, and of course, the question came up about who would join Olivia Colman as the lead in The Crown Season 3 as Prince Philip. On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Matt Smith hinted that though it is still a secret, the role of Prince Philip for The Crown Season 3 has already been cast. He says he can’t be sure, but he believes he knows who it is, says Express.

Smith babbled to Seth Meyers about the actor that might be the next Prince Philip on The Crown.

“Well, I don’t know, I maybe know. I don’t know if I know. I’m not meant to know, but I maybe know. If it’s the person that it could be I was just totally flattered. I thought, ‘Oh I’m flattered’.”

Matt Smith says that if he’s right, fans of The Crown will be pleased with the result and that with a leap of faith, the next Prince Philip will turn into a better-looking man.

“I don’t want to kind of speculate too much, but yeah he’s brilliant. That’s if it’s the person that I think it might be, and he’s incredible. Handsome as well, which, you know…” he joked. “Fingers crossed. I morphed into someone far better looking than I.”

Though Matt Smith couldn’t be coaxed any further to share the name of the actor who might or might not replace him as Prince Philip in The Crown Season 3, there are two names being bandied about, according to Anglophenia. One name, in particular, would be ironic on more than one level, and that’s David Tennant. Tennant played the tenth Dr. Who in the television series, and Matt Smith, the eleventh. If David Tennant took over as Prince Philip in The Crown Season 3, then it would be Tennant replacing Smith after Smith replaced Tennant.

Then there is the fact that fans already know that The Crown Season 3’s Olivia Colman and David Tennant have chemistry necessary to play Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in The Crown Season 3, as the two have been starring in the popular series Broadchurch for three seasons.

But Is There A Dark Horse To Play Prince Philip In The Crown Season 3?

But then there is a dark horse being mentioned to play Prince Philip in The Crown Season 3, the actor Paul Bettany of The Avengers. Like David Tennant, Bettany is the right age, the right height, a brilliant actor, and quite good-looking. There are a few other actors being mentioned, but if recent buzz is to be believed, The Crown Season 3 will have either David Tennant or Paul Bettany in the role of Prince Philip.