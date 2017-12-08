Vicki Gunvalson Focusing On Love: Has ‘RHOC’ Star Seen Tamra Judge Or Shannon Beador?

Vicki Gunvalson revealed that she really wanted to make peace with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador on this past season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. It was something that Vicki had wanted for months, but she also wanted an apology from Tamra and Shannon, something that they weren’t willing to give. However, during a trip to Iceland, the ladies finally had a chance to talk and Vicki realized she had a chance. During the reunion special, the ladies hugged and decided to give it all one more try. But has Vicki really given it a try since the reunion special?

As it turns out, Vicki has started to follow Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador on social media again. They have supposedly done the same back. But none of the ladies have posted pictures on social media, showing they are hanging out again. According to new Instagram posts, Vicki Gunvalson appears to be all about family these days. On Instagram, she recently shared photos of her grandchildren and she also shared two videos of herself with Steve in Des Moines, Iowa, for a Christmas party. Even though she’s eager to work things out with her co-stars, she’s focusing on her family this holiday season.

Pizza night with these boys makes me happy ????. #restbriana #lovetheseguys #ilovethem #pizza #movienight #myeverything #myboys???? A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

However, it sounds like her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars are indeed busy as well. Tamra is still working on her business and she’s been posting photos of her children, as well. In addition, Shannon Beador just filed for divorce from her husband and one can imagine she wants to move on with her life. She recently revealed she was getting her home ready for the holidays, revealing that she doesn’t need a man to help her out. It will be interesting to see if Vicki will be a shoulder for Shannon, as she moves on with her life as a single woman.

There are rumors that Vicki Gunvalson is planning on quitting The Real Housewives of Orange County as she doesn’t want to be demoted. However, these may just be rumors and Vicki Gunvalson may return to her full-time role in full force next season.