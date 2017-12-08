‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe And Sami’s Steamy Secret Is Exposed, Ciara Brady Uses It As Ammunition

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will continue steamrolling through Salem with her new attitude. Besides going after Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), she will also target Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). She overhears some juicy information regarding the scandalous “Safe” sex secret.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Ciara will get into a nasty fight. At the time, it wasn’t known what sets off the argument. However, in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Alison Sweney discussed the storyline.

Sweeney explained that Rafe and Sami agree that nobody, especially Hope, can ever find out about their night of passion. What the two don’t realize is that somebody is listening. It is Ciara Brady, who has returned to Salem a changed girl. These days, she is angry, bitter, and vengeful. She will target several characters, and one of those will be Rafe Hernandez.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara never really had a personal problem with Rafe. However, once he started dating Hope, things changed. Ciara has never gotten over Bo Brady’s (formerly Peter Reckell) death. She doesn’t want her father replaced and always felt Hope was moving on too quickly. Like many children who lose a parent, Ciara feels like her father is being replaced.

“Rafe catches Ciara with the motorcycle and Sami overhears a part of their conversation and talks to Rafe about Ciara and how she’s missing Bo and gives him something to think about with Ciara. And she and Rafe have a quick moment about making sure that Hope never finds out about them, which Ciara overhears…”

There is another reason Ciara isn’t happy about what she hears. In her mind, Rafe committed the ultimate betrayal. Even though they were broken up at the time, “Rope” was only apart for one day. Rafe jumped from Hope’s bed into Sami’s within a few hours.

The old Ciara Brady would have been torn about what to do. Either telling her mom the devastating news or keeping quiet about the affair. However, the new Ciara is outspoken and upfront on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers indicate she uses more foresight now. She plots revenge while making sure it serves her best interests at the same time. In a way, Ciara is a bit villainous.

Even though many fans think she will run and tell Hope what she heard, it seems that the character will take a different approach. There is speculation that Ciara could use the information to blackmail Rafe. Perhaps she will make him break up with Hope or convince her mother to lay off about Bo’s motorcycle.

There is also the theory that she might force Rafe to get involved in her revenge schemes. Since he is the new commissioner, Rafe has a lot of power. Claire getting in trouble with the law would certainly be the ultimate payback, especially if it the charges were fabricated. This might be a bit of a stretch, but with head writer Ron Carlivati’s writing style, fans know to expect the unexpected.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.