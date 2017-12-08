‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Overhears Sami & Rafe’s Secret

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Ciara Brady will soon learn a big secret, and it could change everything for some Salem residents. As many DOOL fans know, Ciara only recently returned to Salem, but she’s already started causing trouble for her mother, Hope, and her niece, Claire. Now, it seems that even more trouble could be on the horizon as apart of Ciara’s new bad girl image.

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Ciara will get a shock when she overhears her mother’s fiance, Rafe Hernandez, and his ex-wife, Sami Brady, talking about their secret one night stand. Although Sami and Rafe will promise never to speak of it again, the cat will be let out of the bag. Now, Ciara will be sitting on some huge information about her mom’s boyfriend, and how she chooses to use that info should be very interesting.

Days of our Lives viewers know that even as a little girl, Ciara was always very spirited and never seemed to have any trouble voicing her opinions about what she wanted in life. Now that she’s back in Salem, it seems that nothing has changed. She’s already blamed Claire for Theo’s tragic shooting, and promised to get revenge on her by ruining her life, and now it looks like she may have Rafe at her disposal as well.

It remains to be seen if Ciara will immediately run and tell her mother, Hope Brady, about Rafe and Sami’s shocking betrayal, or if she’ll choose to keep the information a secret and use it to her advantage later on down the road. Days of our Lives viewers could eventually see Ciara blackmail Rafe with her newly acquired knowledge to get something she wants in the future. Perhaps she’ll even manipulate him into unknowingly helping her get revenge on Claire, or even use the info to have Rafe take her side in any upcoming arguments she may have with her mother, Hope.

In the latest #DAYS, Hope opens her heart to Rafe, who is guilt-ridden about sleeping with Sami.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/7uTQaulW20 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 7, 2017

There is no telling what Ciara may decide to do with the information she’s gathered about Rafe and Sami. However, now that someone in Salem knows the truth, it is sure to come out eventually. Days of our Lives fans know that nothing stays buried for long in Salem, and Hope is bound to find out about Rafe’s steamy night with Sami.