Daniel Shaver Police Shooting Video: ‘You’re F****d’ Written On Cop’s AR-15 Who Was Found Not Guilty

The graphic video is called “Execution of Daniel Shaver” and it has gained more than 100,000 views on YouTube. The full video begins by showing officers from the Mesa Police Department via a body camera moving through a hotel in Arizona in January 2016.

According to Heavy, Philip “Mitch” Brailsford is the name of the former officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Daniel Shaver as he crawled and begged for his life. CBS News reports that the unarmed Shaver hailed from Granbury, Texas. The video was released to the public after 27-year-old Brailsford was acquitted of Shaver’s murder. Brailsford faced charges of second-degree murder and reckless manslaughter, but was found not guilty on both counts.

In the disturbing video, the 26-year-old Shaver could be seen around the 16-minute mark begging for the officers not to shoot him. Shaver was married and the father of two young children. The video shows the police asking the “occupants of Room 502” to acknowledge them and to send the female out of the room. After several minutes pass without any acknowledgement, the police can be heard saying that they can hear voices in the room.

Warning: The following video is graphic and disturbing and could be upsetting to some viewers.

Laney Sweet, Shaver’s wife, fought for the disturbing video to be released and is suing the Mesa Police Department for $75 million. Her attorney, Mark Geragos, released the video, calling it “an execution pure and simple.” With a not guilty verdict in the case sending social media into a tailspin, people have a difference of opinions on the shooting video.

Shaver had reportedly been playing with the pellet gun that he used in his line of work. Daniel was drunk when he encountered the police in the hallway, after leaving the hotel room with a woman. Shaver had met two individuals earlier in the evening. Authorities shouted specific commands to Shaver and the female, with instructions that told them to lay on the ground and interlace their hands atop their heads and to cross their feet.

Shaver was told not to make any mistakes that could cost him his life, with Daniel repeatedly being told not to talk back to the officer. Shaver seemed confused as he was told to crawl forward toward the officers. Shaver let his hands drop to the ground as he crawled then appeared in the video to reach back towards his waist. That’s when Brailsford opened fire and shot Shaver five times. Shaver may have been attempting to pull his shorts up on his waist.

Brailsford’s attorney argued that it could appear that Shaver was reaching for a weapon, although it was determined after the shooting that the pellet gun was not in the hallway with Daniel. Brailsford used his own AR-15 rifle to shoot and kill Shaver, which was legal, and had the inscription, “You’re f***d” on the rifle.