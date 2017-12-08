‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown Hints At Spinoff Series, Bear Brown Shows Off ‘New Look’

As Alaskan Bush People fans wait for the upcoming Christmas special, a new report surfaced on Friday about a possible spinoff TV show with Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown, while Bear Brown shared an update with fans on Tuesday that showed off a “new look” for the third-oldest Brown family sibling. Joshua “Bam” Brown stays active on both Facebook and Twitter, but Bear Brown rarely posts on social media, even though he also has Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. So, fans were excited to see three new “terrifying” photos of Bear on his personal Facebook account. Fans were also excited to hear that Joshua “Bam” Brown may have a “new TV project” in the works with the same network as his family’s long-running reality TV series.

Monsters & Critics shared both updates on the two Alaskan Bush People siblings within the last three days. The first update came on Thursday with an article about 30-year-old Solomon “Bear” Brown that shared that he posted a “series of photos” on his personal Facebook account where he goes by Solomon Isaih Brown. Bear Brown has only had his Facebook account since March of this year, with his friends mainly posting to his timeline. However, Bear decided to share three new photos on Tuesday in a Halloween photo album. Several weeks after Halloween, Bear Brown took to Facebook to share with fans that he dressed up like a comic book supervillain — the Joker. Monsters & Critics compared Bear Brown’s look to Heath Ledger’s Joker costume in the superhero film The Dark Knight.

Reactions from Alaskan Bush People fans were mixed on Bear Brown’s makeup and purple suit. One comment said that Bear is the “likable character” from the Alaskan Bush, and the Joker image doesn’t suit him. Another comment shared that his costume looked “fantastic,” while another comment added that Halloween has already passed. Bear Brown’s followers were overall just “grateful” for the pics that he did share, since posting on social media is a rare occurrence for him. Of course, one comment noted that it doesn’t look like Bear lives in the “woods anymore,” and Monsters & Critics wrote that Bear Brown is thought to “be living in California” instead of the Alaskan Bush, which is where his Discovery Channel bio wrote that he “has been happiest” since “he first learned to walk.”

On Friday, Monsters & Critics also shared a new update on the second-oldest Brown family sibling, Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown. According to Friday’s article, “Bam Bam” Brown is possibly talking to the Discovery Channel network about starting an Alaskan Bush People spinoff series with long-time girlfriend and former TV producer, Allison Kagan. According to the report, the 33-year-old reality TV personality stirred rumors of a possible spinoff show after posting a photo on his Twitter account on Thursday posing in front of the Discovery Communications offices located “outside the Los Angeles.” Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown didn’t caption Thursday’s photo, but a hashtag reply back to the photo from his @FathomThisFerry Twitter account hints that he was in a meeting with the media company behind the Discovery Channel — the same network that airs Alaskan Bush People.

Although, Monsters & Critics shared that “most of the rest” of the Brown family are currently living in southern California with dad Billy Brown and mom Ami Brown, as the 54-year-old Brown family matriarch continues her treatment for late-stage lung cancer, Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is thought to be living in South Carolina with girlfriend Allison as the two do boat renovations on a “luxury yacht” that was purchased in 2016. The Inquisitr shared last month that Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown and Allison Kagan call the “old ferry” Fathom This and have “huge plans for the renovation,” which is speculated to be the premise for a possible upcoming spinoff TV series, especially since the reply back to the pinned post on @FathomThisFerry is #ferrynicemeetings.

The Inquisitr also previously shared that camera crews had been following Joshua “Bam” Brown and Allison Kagan around Louisiana “for a new show.” The report goes on to say that Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown had allegedly quit Alaskan Bush People last year, but a report on the Hollywood Gossip last month shared that Bam Bam had “reportedly been spotted in Colorado” at the end of October with the rest of the Brown family members as they were rumored to have been filming the upcoming new Christmas special.

A comment from an obvious Alaskan Bush People fan asked Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown on his Twitter post on Thursday how mom Ami Brown is doing. Ami Brown is nearing a year since her initial late-stage lung cancer diagnosis with very few official updates on her health since then, but Monsters & Critics speculates that fans will get a much-anticipated and long-awaited update on Ami Brown in just a few days when the Discovery Channel airs the new Christmas special on Friday, December 15 at 10 p.m. ET.