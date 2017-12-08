‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Abby And Scott Are Exposed, JT Returns To GC, And Victor Will Finally Pay

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that there are tense moments ahead on the CBS daytime drama. Three bombshells will rock Genoa City residents during the week of December 11.

The first surprise in store for the week of December 11 will be Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) storage room romp. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott has worked hard to downplay his attraction to Abby, but soon, he will give in to his passion and lay a juicy kiss on Abby. The problem is Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will see the whole thing, and she could run to her mother and spill the scoop.

Apparently, Faith doesn’t run to Sharon (Sharon Case) with the news. Young and the Restless spoiler indicate that Faith tells Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that she saw Scott and Abby kissing, and she wants her to give the news to their mom. Of course, Mariah is surprised and isn’t sure what to do. Does she ruin Sharon’s happiness for a possible innocent kiss? Mariah will have a dilemma on her hands during the week of December 11.

According to Soap Central, J.T. Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) will return to Genoa City on Tuesday, December 12. Paul (Doug Davidson) is having trouble solving a few cases in Genoa City. He has tried to solve them on his own but isn’t able to figure it out. He decides to call someone that he knows can help. The Y&R spoilers suggest that person will be J.T.

Young and the Restless spoilers state things will get complicated for Hellstrom when Paul asks him to help him bring Victor (Eric Braeden) down.

Here comes trouble… all Hellstrom breaks loose when J.T. returns on Tuesday, Dec. 12 on #YR! pic.twitter.com/r1PXzMx3wk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 4, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor will face drama in the coming weeks. He will be under pressure that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will discover that he hired Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to hack into Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) bank account. The sex ring scandal and the IRS audit are other issues that are testing Victor’s patience.

With so many loose ends, there are many ways Victor could go down. If someone can nail Victor, for once, the Y&R fans would consider that an early Christmas present from CBS.

Today on #YR, Abby has a dangerous reunion with Zack. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/7aocZ6VQRw pic.twitter.com/8oKWB4mXh7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 21, 2017

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.