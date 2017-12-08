‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Makes Peace With Sami, But Then She Leaves Town, Bad Timing Or Abandonment?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 11 reveal Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will have a change of heart. After Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) speaks with the amnesiac, he decides to try building a relationship with his mother. However, any mother/son bonding time is going to have to wait. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is leaving Salem to spend the holidays with her other children. Is this just bad timing or could Will end up feeling rejected and abandoned?

Alison Sweeney spoke to Soap Opera Digest regarding Will and Sami’s relationship. After Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) failed to re-enact Will Horton’s murder, the amnesiac wanted nothing to do with his mother ever again. However, Eric decided to try talking to the young man. It seems the chat was a success because Will ends up telling Sami that he is willing to try building a relationship.

“She’s blown away. She didn’t really expect it at this point. To have him turn around so quickly is amazing to her. I don’t know that he goes so far as to forgive her, but he acknowledges that maybe there’s more that he doesn’t understand, which is huge.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Will might regret extending an olive branch. Just when he finally decides to give her a chance, she announces that it is great news, but she has to leave. Sami explains that she needs to spend the holidays with her other children. Considering that her kids could come to Salem, this might make Will Horton feel a bit rejected.

“After Will extends this olive branch, she says to him, ‘I’m so happy that you’re saying this, because I have to go back to my other children. It’s almost the holidays and I need to be with them, and I’m not helping you.'”

Before fans get angry, there is a reason why Sami decides to leave town instead of bringing her children to Salem. Alison Sweeney explained that Sami finally understands that she isn’t helping Will. Instead, she keeps hurting him and she wants to avoid dishing out any more pain. The actress assured everyone that Sami and Will have a lovely moment before she walks away.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton will have plenty of other loved ones to help him through his amnesia. He certainly won’t be alone and maybe one day, he will finally remember his past. When that happens, then Sami and Will can have a real family reunion, one filled with love instead of suspicion.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.