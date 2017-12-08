Jenelle Evans Reaches Out To Amber Portwood After Baby Reveal: Hoping To Bond With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars?

Jenelle Evans learned that Amber Portwood was pregnant a few weeks ago when she shared the news with the world. This morning on Twitter, Portwood revealed that she was having a boy with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. It sounds like she’s thrilled about the news that her little daughter Leah will have a baby brother, and Jenelle can probably relate, as she has two sons herself. When Evans heard the news, she decided to reach out via social media, even though she hadn’t been that active on the social network. Surprisingly, Evans congratulated Portwood and told her that she had something to look forward to, as boys are fun.

According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans told Amber Portwood that boys are so much fun. Amber didn’t reply to Jenelle’s tweet, and it’s possible that she may be hesitant to reply to Evans. Just a few weeks ago, Evans served her Teen Mom 2 co-stars with cease and desist letters as she didn’t want them talking about her. Her co-stars were shocked that they were being served, as none of them believed that they had said anything negative about it. Surely, Amber isn’t happy to learn that Jenelle is turning her back on her co-stars like that.

Little baby Glennon is on his way!!???????? pic.twitter.com/gtspZGalgt — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) December 8, 2017

Amber Portwood has proven that she’s loyal to her Teen Mom OG girls. During the recent Teen Mom OG reunion, which was shared on the season premiere just last week, Amber flipped out on Mackenzie after she tried to make Maci Bookout look bad for Ryan Edwards’ drug use. When Mackenzie walked off the stage, Portwood confronted her backstage. Surely, Amber would be very protective of her friends, so she could be questioning whether Jenelle is trying to impress her. Jenelle has expressed that she’s not sure whether she wants to continue filming Teen Mom 2, but she may consider Teen Mom OG if she got some new friends there. Perhaps she gets along with the original girls more than her co-stars. Plus, if Farrah Abraham has indeed been fired, there may be a spot open for her.

Jenelle Evans has yet to make a public announcement about her involvement with Teen Mom 2 for 2018.